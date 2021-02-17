Seol In Ah Talks About Working With Shin Hye Solar, Kim Jung Hyun, And More On “Mr. Queen”

Seol In Ah shared her ideas on her newest hit drama “Mr. Queen”!

The historic fusion drama is a couple of man from fashionable instances whose soul is trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Yong, the Joseon queen with the soul of Blue Home chef Jang Bong Hwan trapped inside her. Kim Jung Hyun performs her husband King Cheoljong, who’s a weak and ineffective king on the surface however is stronger and sharper than he seems. Seol In Ah stars as Jo Hwa Jin, King Cheoljong’s past love who opposes Kim So Yong.

Seol In Ah shared, “I used to be nervous and felt strain as a result of it was my first historic drama in a very long time. It was an fulfilling time. Because the teamwork between the actors, workers, and director was good, I used to be in a position to act extra comfortably with out the strain I had anticipated.”

“Mr. Queen” was Seol In Ah’s first historic drama since “The Flower in Jail” in 2016. The actress revealed that she practiced decreasing her tone whereas talking and browse books slowly whereas taking deeper breaths to observe the sageuk tone. Seol In Ah shared that she would watch clips and browse feedback about her character however would generally get harm within the course of. She defined, “When that occurred, my household and my supervisor took care of me quite a bit and helped stabilize my mentality.”

The actress additionally talked concerning the temper on set and the way the forged pretended to be their characters off-camera. She shared, “We joked round as our respective characters. Once I approached So Yong, Courtroom Girl Choi (Cha Chung Hwa) and Hong Yeon (Chae Website positioning Eun) mentioned, ‘Queen, you must watch out.’ Then, So Yong would barely glare at me. We hung out like this usually as our characters. In explicit, there have been lots of bloopers due to Byulgam Hong (Lee Jae Received). It was to the purpose that we might snigger for half-hour.”

Relating to her co-stars, Seol In Ah shared, “From rehearsal to the filming, I used to be in a position to act in a various and vivid manner with Shin Hye Solar. Though she was the actress with probably the most quantity of actions scheduled, she was all the time smiling and filled with consideration, which I discovered quite a bit from.” Seol In Ah additionally reunited with Kim Jung Hyun after working collectively on “College 2017.” On their reunion, Seol In Ah shared, “I felt reassured and a way of closeness with him on set, and I used to be in a position to fall even deeper into my position as a result of he took care of me and confirmed his focus.”

Yoo Min Kyu performed Prince Yeongpyeong, who secretly harbored emotions for Jo Hwa Jin. Relating to actor Yoo Min Kyu, Seol In Ah shared, “He’s mischievous and talkative not like how he appears, so he made me fall for that allure and share an excessive amount of details about myself.” On actress Jo Yeon Hee, who performed Queen Jo, Seol In Ah shared, “We talked jokingly about how far our characters’ evil deeds will go and that we’ll stay a very long time since our characters have been cursed at quite a bit. I fell for the way in which she didn’t lose her severe perspective whereas filming.”

Lastly, Seol In Ah talked about eager to tackle the motion style sooner or later and play a job like Villanelle in BBC’s “Killing Eve.” She added that she discovered to be simple going, realized once more that there are nonetheless so many issues to be taught, and gained braveness by means of filming “Mr. Queen.” The actress defined that this was all due to the viewers and requested them to indicate plenty of curiosity in her subsequent venture as nicely.

