Seol In Ah Thanks Kim Dong Wook For His Thoughtful Show Of Support

Kim Dong Wook shocked his former co-star Seol In Ah with a candy reward!

On November 13, Seol In Ah took to Instagram to disclose that Kim Dong Wook had despatched a espresso -and-snacks truck to the set of her upcoming MBC drama “No Contact Princess.”

The actress shared a photograph of herself posing fortunately in entrance of the truck with a cup of espresso and wrote, “Thanks to Dong Wook, each my coronary heart and my abdomen have been full. I’m crammed with countless gratitude.” She added within the hashtags, “Kim Dong Wook,” “a loyal, loyal oppa,” and “No Contact Princess.”

The banner on the truck despatched by Kim Dong Wook reads, “Cheering on In Ah and the forged and crew of ‘No Contact Princess.’ From actor Kim Dong Wook.” One other banner subsequent to the truck equally reads, “To the forged and crew of ‘No Contact Princess,’ please take pleasure in [the coffee and snacks], and discover power for immediately’s shoot as nicely.”

Cha Jung Gained, who appeared alongside each Seol In Ah and Kim Dong Wook within the drama “Particular Labor Inspector, Mr. Jo” final yr, affectionately commented on the submit, “Ah, our Wook Dong oppa [sic] is such a loyal man.”

“No Contact Princess” will premiere on December 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah and Kim Dong Wook in “Particular Labor Inspector, Mr. Jo” under!

