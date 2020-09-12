General News

September Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September 12, 2020
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for male idol teams!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood indexes of varied boy teams, utilizing large knowledge collected from August 11 to September 11.

BTS topped the record for the 28th consecutive month with a model status index of 17,700,138, marking a formidable 98.33 % rise of their rating since August.

Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Billboard,” “Dynamite,” and “YouTube,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “consolation,” “seem,” and “document.” BTS’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 82.20 % constructive reactions.

EXO held onto their spot at second place within the rankings with a model status index of two,271,119, whereas SEVENTEEN equally maintained their place at third with a complete index of two,135,606.

Lastly, NCT and SHINee rounded the highest 5 for September at fourth and fifth locations respectively.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BTS
  2. EXO
  3. SEVENTEEN
  4. NCT
  5. SHINee
  6. ASTRO
  7. Tremendous Junior
  8. The Boyz
  9. TXT
  10. Stray Children
  11. WINNER
  12. BIGBANG
  13. ONEUS
  14. NU’EST
  15. ATEEZ
  16. MONSTA X
  17. BTOB
  18. VIXX
  19. 2AM
  20. VICTON
  21. MCND
  22. SF9
  23. 2PM
  24. TVXQ
  25. ONF
  26. HOTSHOT
  27. INFINITE
  28. PENTAGON
  29. GOT7
  30. JYJ

