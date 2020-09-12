September Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for male idol teams!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood indexes of varied boy teams, utilizing large knowledge collected from August 11 to September 11.

BTS topped the record for the 28th consecutive month with a model status index of 17,700,138, marking a formidable 98.33 % rise of their rating since August.

Excessive-ranking phrases within the group’s key phrase evaluation included “Billboard,” “Dynamite,” and “YouTube,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “consolation,” “seem,” and “document.” BTS’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 82.20 % constructive reactions.

EXO held onto their spot at second place within the rankings with a model status index of two,271,119, whereas SEVENTEEN equally maintained their place at third with a complete index of two,135,606.

Lastly, NCT and SHINee rounded the highest 5 for September at fourth and fifth locations respectively.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

BTS EXO SEVENTEEN NCT SHINee ASTRO Tremendous Junior The Boyz TXT Stray Children WINNER BIGBANG ONEUS NU’EST ATEEZ MONSTA X BTOB VIXX 2AM VICTON MCND SF9 2PM TVXQ ONF HOTSHOT INFINITE PENTAGON GOT7 JYJ

