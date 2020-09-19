September Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for particular person boy group members!
The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 645 boy group members, utilizing massive knowledge collected from August 17 to September 18.
BTS swept the highest seven spots on the listing this month, with Jimin claiming No. 1 within the rankings for the 21st consecutive month. Jungkook got here in at No. 2 for September, adopted by V at No. 3, Suga at No. 4, RM at No. 5, Jin at No. 6, and J-Hope at No. 7.
Jimin scored a complete model popularity index of 9,531,956 for September, marking a 47.18 % rise in his rating since August. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “Filter,” “America’s Bought Expertise,” and “Music Camp,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “obtain,” “show,” and “launch.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 91.55 % optimistic reactions.
Try the highest 30 for this month under!
- BTS’s Jimin
- BTS’s Jungkook
- BTS’s V
- BTS’ Suga
- BTS’s RM
- BTS’s Jin
- BTS’s J-Hope
- EXO’s Baekhyun
- ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
- EXO’s Kai
- Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
- SHINee’s Taemin
- EXO’s Chanyeol
- Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun
- BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
- ASTRO’s Moonbin
- MONSTA X’s Minhyuk
- MONSTA X’s Shownu
- Tremendous Junior’s Donghae
- Tremendous Junior’s Eunhyuk
- SEVENTEEN’s Jun
- NCT’s Mark
- SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan
- BTOB’s Eunkwang
- The Boyz’s Hyunjae
- NCT’s Taeyong
- Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon
- EXO’s Sehun
- SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan
- NCT’s Jaehyun
