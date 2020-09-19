General News

September Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September 19, 2020
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model popularity rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 645 boy group members, utilizing massive knowledge collected from August 17 to September 18.

BTS swept the highest seven spots on the listing this month, with Jimin claiming No. 1 within the rankings for the 21st consecutive month. Jungkook got here in at No. 2 for September, adopted by V at No. 3, Suga at No. 4, RM at No. 5, Jin at No. 6, and J-Hope at No. 7.

Jimin scored a complete model popularity index of 9,531,956 for September, marking a 47.18 % rise in his rating since August. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “Filter,” “America’s Bought Expertise,” and “Music Camp,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “obtain,” “show,” and “launch.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 91.55 % optimistic reactions.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. BTS’s Jungkook
  3. BTS’s V
  4. BTS’ Suga
  5. BTS’s RM
  6. BTS’s Jin
  7. BTS’s J-Hope
  8. EXO’s Baekhyun
  9. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  10. EXO’s Kai
  11. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  12. SHINee’s Taemin
  13. EXO’s Chanyeol
  14. Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun
  15. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  16. ASTRO’s Moonbin
  17. MONSTA X’s Minhyuk
  18. MONSTA X’s Shownu
  19. Tremendous Junior’s Donghae
  20. Tremendous Junior’s Eunhyuk
  21. SEVENTEEN’s Jun
  22. NCT’s Mark
  23. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan
  24. BTOB’s Eunkwang
  25. The Boyz’s Hyunjae
  26. NCT’s Taeyong
  27. Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon
  28. EXO’s Sehun
  29. SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan
  30. NCT’s Jaehyun

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment