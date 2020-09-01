September Comebacks And Debuts To Look Forward To

Many common Okay-pop artists have introduced September comebacks, and the month will even embody some thrilling new debuts!

Take a look at what’s in retailer under.

September 1

SuperM shares their pre-release single “Tiger Inside” on September 1. It’s the subsequent step of their “Tremendous One” venture main as much as a full album that comes out on September 25.

Lovelyz returns on September 1 with their mini album “Unforgettable” and its title monitor “Obliviate.”

September 2

CLC makes a comeback on September 2 with the only “Helicopter.”

A.C.E additionally returns that day with “HJZM: The Butterfly Phantasy,” that includes the title monitor “Favourite Boys.”

New lady group LUNARSOLAR makes a debut on September 2 with their digital single “OH YA YA YA.”

September 3

Tremendous Junior D&E is about to return with the mini album “BAD BLOOD” and its title monitor “B.A.D” on September 3.

Jamie releases her monitor “Numbers” that includes Changmo that day.

September 4

Wonho makes a solo debut on September Four with “Love Synonym #1: Proper For Me” and its title monitor “Open Thoughts.”

GOT7’s Jackson releases the collaboration “Fairly Please” with Galantis that day.

AleXa has teamed up with German gaming music artist TheFatRat to launch the only “Rule the World” on September 4, forward of her October comeback.

September 7

SHINee’s Taemin unveils the primary a part of his new full album “By no means Gonna Dance Once more” on September 7, that includes the title monitor “Legal.”

Apink’s Namjoo makes her solo debut that day with “Chicken.”

H.O.T’s Jang Woo Hyuk returns on September 7 with the album “HE.”

Oh My Lady’s YooA additionally makes a solo debut that day as she releases the mini album “Bon Voyage.”

September 14

Stray Youngsters returns on September 14 with their repackaged album “IN生” (“IN LIFE”).

ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha debut as a sub-unit that day with the mini album “IN-OUT” and its title monitor “BAD IDEA.”

September 15

VAV makes a comeback on September 15 with the mini album “MADE FOR TWO.”

Extra to look ahead to

Extra artists planning comebacks in September embody AKMU, fromis_9, The Boyz, and TREASURE. Former BESTie member Dahye will make a solo debut in the course of the month, whereas Maroo Leisure is launching their new boy group GHOST9 in September.

Which September launch are you probably the most enthusiastic about?