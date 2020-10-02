General News

September Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October 2, 2020
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for drama actors!

The rankings had been decided via an information evaluation of the media protection, participation, interplay, and group indexes of fifty actors who appeared in dramas that aired between August 30 and September 30.

Park Bo Gum, who’s at the moment starring in tvN’s “Document of Youth,” topped this month’s listing with a model status index of seven,498,341 for September. Excessive-ranking phrases within the actor’s key phrase evaluation included “Park So Dam,” “Search engine optimization Hyun Jin,” and “Kim Jae Hwan,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “candy,” “root for,” and “relate.” Park Bo Gum’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 73.66 p.c optimistic reactions.

“Do You Like Brahms?” Park Eun Bin got here in second place with a model status index of 4,731,448, whereas “Alice” main girl Kim Hee Solar took third place with a complete index of three,861,388 for September.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. Park Bo Gum
  2. Park Eun Bin
  3. Kim Hee Solar
  4. Kim Ha Neul
  5. Park So Dam
  6. Lee Joon Gi
  7. Lee Do Hyun
  8. Kim Min Jae
  9. Hwang Shin Hye
  10. Moon Chae Gained
  11. Cho Seung Woo
  12. Joo Gained
  13. Jin Ki Joo
  14. Ha Hee Ra
  15. Ong Seong Wu
  16. Shin Ye Eun
  17. Jeon In Hwa
  18. Byun Woo Seok
  19. Lee Joon Hyuk
  20. Kwak Si Yang
  21. Yoon Sang Hyun
  22. Lee Min Jung
  23. Park Ju Hyun
  24. Shin Ae Ra
  25. Oh Yoon Ah
  26. Lee Yoo Ri
  27. Lee Da In
  28. Lee Jang Woo
  29. Bae Doona
  30. Park Ji Hyun

Watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” right here…

Watch Now

…and Kim Hee Solar in “Alice” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

High Picture Credit score: Xportsnews

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment