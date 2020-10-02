September Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for drama actors!

The rankings had been decided via an information evaluation of the media protection, participation, interplay, and group indexes of fifty actors who appeared in dramas that aired between August 30 and September 30.

Park Bo Gum, who’s at the moment starring in tvN’s “Document of Youth,” topped this month’s listing with a model status index of seven,498,341 for September. Excessive-ranking phrases within the actor’s key phrase evaluation included “Park So Dam,” “Search engine optimization Hyun Jin,” and “Kim Jae Hwan,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “candy,” “root for,” and “relate.” Park Bo Gum’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 73.66 p.c optimistic reactions.

“Do You Like Brahms?” Park Eun Bin got here in second place with a model status index of 4,731,448, whereas “Alice” main girl Kim Hee Solar took third place with a complete index of three,861,388 for September.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

Park Bo Gum Park Eun Bin Kim Hee Solar Kim Ha Neul Park So Dam Lee Joon Gi Lee Do Hyun Kim Min Jae Hwang Shin Hye Moon Chae Gained Cho Seung Woo Joo Gained Jin Ki Joo Ha Hee Ra Ong Seong Wu Shin Ye Eun Jeon In Hwa Byun Woo Seok Lee Joon Hyuk Kwak Si Yang Yoon Sang Hyun Lee Min Jung Park Ju Hyun Shin Ae Ra Oh Yoon Ah Lee Yoo Ri Lee Da In Lee Jang Woo Bae Doona Park Ji Hyun

