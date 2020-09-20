September Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for particular person woman group members!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 510 woman group members, utilizing huge knowledge collected from August 18 to September 19.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo topped this month’s checklist with a model status index of two,707,148, marking a 68.68 p.c rise in her rating since August. Excessive-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation included “Snowdrop,” “vogue,” and “Baek Jong Gained,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “elegant” and “launch.” Jisoo’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 78.02 p.c optimistic reactions.

Oh My Girl’s YooA rose to second place within the rankings after having fun with a staggering 173.95 p.c enhance in her model status index since final month. YooA’s whole index for September got here out to 2,264,739.

Lastly, BLACKPINK’s Jennie got here in at a detailed third with a model status index of two,201,042 for September.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Oh My Girl’s YooA BLACKPINK’s Jennie (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon Oh My Girl’s Arin Purple Velvet’s Irene Purple Velvet’s Pleasure Purple Velvet’s Seulgi Ladies’ Technology’s Seohyun (G)I-DLE’s Soojin BLACKPINK’s Rosé BLACKPINK’s Lisa IZ*ONE’s Jang Gained Younger (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon MAMAMOO’s Hwasa ITZY’s Yuna Oh My Girl’s Seunghee ITZY’s Yeji Oh My Girl’s Hyojung (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua ITZY’s Lia Apink’s Namjoo GFRIEND’s Sowon (G)I-DLE’s Minnie Lovelyz’s Mijoo IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju TWICE’s Nayeon Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon GFRIEND’s SinB

