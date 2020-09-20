General News

September Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September 20, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for particular person woman group members!

The rankings have been decided via an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 510 woman group members, utilizing huge knowledge collected from August 18 to September 19.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo topped this month’s checklist with a model status index of two,707,148, marking a 68.68 p.c rise in her rating since August. Excessive-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation included “Snowdrop,” “vogue,” and “Baek Jong Gained,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “elegant” and “launch.” Jisoo’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 78.02 p.c optimistic reactions.

Oh My Girl’s YooA rose to second place within the rankings after having fun with a staggering 173.95 p.c enhance in her model status index since final month. YooA’s whole index for September got here out to 2,264,739.

Lastly, BLACKPINK’s Jennie got here in at a detailed third with a model status index of two,201,042 for September.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  2. Oh My Girl’s YooA
  3. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  4. (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon
  5. Oh My Girl’s Arin
  6. Purple Velvet’s Irene
  7. Purple Velvet’s Pleasure
  8. Purple Velvet’s Seulgi
  9. Ladies’ Technology’s Seohyun
  10. (G)I-DLE’s Soojin
  11. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  12. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  13. IZ*ONE’s Jang Gained Younger
  14. (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi
  15. (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon
  16. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  17. ITZY’s Yuna
  18. Oh My Girl’s Seunghee
  19. ITZY’s Yeji
  20. Oh My Girl’s Hyojung
  21. (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua
  22. ITZY’s Lia
  23. Apink’s Namjoo
  24. GFRIEND’s Sowon
  25. (G)I-DLE’s Minnie
  26. Lovelyz’s Mijoo
  27. IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju
  28. TWICE’s Nayeon
  29. Ladies’ Technology’s Taeyeon
  30. GFRIEND’s SinB

