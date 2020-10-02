General News

September Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October 2, 2020
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for particular person idols!

The rankings had been decided by means of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 1,425 idols, utilizing huge information collected from August 30 to September 30.

BTS’s Jimin topped this month’s checklist with a model status index of 11,749,717, marking a 19.71 % improve in his rating since August.

Excessive-ranking phrases in Jimin’s key phrase evaluation included “UN,” “film,” and “ARMY,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “speech,” “premiere,” and “seem.” His positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 91.55 % constructive reactions.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa rose to second place after having fun with a 65.36 % rise in her rating since final month. The idol’s complete index got here out to 9,752,497 for September.

Kang Daniel held onto his spot at third place with a model status index of 9,550,183, marking a 19.82 % improve in his rating since August.

Lastly, BTS’s V and Jungkook rounded out the highest 5 for September at fourth and fifth locations respectively.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  3. Kang Daniel
  4. BTS’s V
  5. BTS’s Jungkook
  6. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  7. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  8. BTS’s RM
  9. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  10. BTS’s Jin
  11. Oh My Lady’s Arin
  12. BTS’ Suga
  13. BTS’s J-Hope
  14. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  15. EXO’s Baekhyun
  16. Women’ Era’s Taeyeon
  17. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  18. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  19. Oh My Lady’s YooA
  20. SHINee’s Taemin
  21. Ong Seong Wu
  22. Kim Jae Hwan
  23. Park Ji Hoon
  24. HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon
  25. Women’ Era’s YoonA
  26. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  27. Apink’s Namjoo
  28. Oh My Lady’s Seunghee
  29. EXO’s Kai
  30. The Boyz’s Hyunjae

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment