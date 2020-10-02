September Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for particular person idols!

The rankings had been decided by means of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 1,425 idols, utilizing huge information collected from August 30 to September 30.

BTS’s Jimin topped this month’s checklist with a model status index of 11,749,717, marking a 19.71 % improve in his rating since August.

Excessive-ranking phrases in Jimin’s key phrase evaluation included “UN,” “film,” and “ARMY,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “speech,” “premiere,” and “seem.” His positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 91.55 % constructive reactions.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa rose to second place after having fun with a 65.36 % rise in her rating since final month. The idol’s complete index got here out to 9,752,497 for September.

Kang Daniel held onto his spot at third place with a model status index of 9,550,183, marking a 19.82 % improve in his rating since August.

Lastly, BTS’s V and Jungkook rounded out the highest 5 for September at fourth and fifth locations respectively.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

BTS’s Jimin MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Kang Daniel BTS’s V BTS’s Jungkook BLACKPINK’s Jisoo BLACKPINK’s Jennie BTS’s RM Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul BTS’s Jin Oh My Lady’s Arin BTS’ Suga BTS’s J-Hope BLACKPINK’s Rosé EXO’s Baekhyun Women’ Era’s Taeyeon ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BLACKPINK’s Lisa Oh My Lady’s YooA SHINee’s Taemin Ong Seong Wu Kim Jae Hwan Park Ji Hoon HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon Women’ Era’s YoonA BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Apink’s Namjoo Oh My Lady’s Seunghee EXO’s Kai The Boyz’s Hyunjae

