September Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September 27, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for singers!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of singers’ media protection, client participation, interplay, and group consciousness indexes, utilizing large knowledge collected from August 25 to September 26.

BTS rose to the highest of this month’s checklist after having fun with a 37.41 % improve of their model repute index since August. The group’s whole index for the month got here out to 22,550,007.

“Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong took second place within the rankings with a model repute index of 10,439,938, whereas BLACKPINK got here in third with a complete index of 9,601,636 for September.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BTS
  2. Im Younger Woong
  3. BLACKPINK
  4. IU
  5. Kang Daniel
  6. Younger Tak
  7. Oh My Woman
  8. Lee Chan Received
  9. (G)I-DLE
  10. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  11. GFRIEND
  12. Jessi
  13. Jung Dong Received
  14. IZ*ONE
  15. SEVENTEEN
  16. EXO
  17. Jang Min Ho
  18. Crimson Velvet
  19. EXO’s Baekhyun
  20. Baek Ji Younger
  21. TWICE
  22. Women’ Era’s Taeyeon
  23. Chungha
  24. MAMAMOO
  25. Sunmi
  26. Apink
  27. Music Ga In
  28. ITZY
  29. Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure
  30. Rain

