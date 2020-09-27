September Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for singers!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of singers’ media protection, client participation, interplay, and group consciousness indexes, utilizing large knowledge collected from August 25 to September 26.

BTS rose to the highest of this month’s checklist after having fun with a 37.41 % improve of their model repute index since August. The group’s whole index for the month got here out to 22,550,007.

“Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong took second place within the rankings with a model repute index of 10,439,938, whereas BLACKPINK got here in third with a complete index of 9,601,636 for September.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BTS Im Younger Woong BLACKPINK IU Kang Daniel Younger Tak Oh My Woman Lee Chan Received (G)I-DLE MAMAMOO’s Hwasa GFRIEND Jessi Jung Dong Received IZ*ONE SEVENTEEN EXO Jang Min Ho Crimson Velvet EXO’s Baekhyun Baek Ji Younger TWICE Women’ Era’s Taeyeon Chungha MAMAMOO Sunmi Apink Music Ga In ITZY Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure Rain

