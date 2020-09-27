September Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for singers!
The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of singers’ media protection, client participation, interplay, and group consciousness indexes, utilizing large knowledge collected from August 25 to September 26.
BTS rose to the highest of this month’s checklist after having fun with a 37.41 % improve of their model repute index since August. The group’s whole index for the month got here out to 22,550,007.
“Mister Trot” winner Im Younger Woong took second place within the rankings with a model repute index of 10,439,938, whereas BLACKPINK got here in third with a complete index of 9,601,636 for September.
Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!
- BTS
- Im Younger Woong
- BLACKPINK
- IU
- Kang Daniel
- Younger Tak
- Oh My Woman
- Lee Chan Received
- (G)I-DLE
- MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
- GFRIEND
- Jessi
- Jung Dong Received
- IZ*ONE
- SEVENTEEN
- EXO
- Jang Min Ho
- Crimson Velvet
- EXO’s Baekhyun
- Baek Ji Younger
- TWICE
- Women’ Era’s Taeyeon
- Chungha
- MAMAMOO
- Sunmi
- Apink
- Music Ga In
- ITZY
- Crimson Velvet’s Pleasure
- Rain
