September Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for selection exhibits!

The rankings have been decided by means of an evaluation of the buyer participation, interplay, media protection, group consciousness, and viewership indexes of 50 widespread selection packages, utilizing large knowledge collected from August 5 to September 5.

MBC’s “How Do You Play?” held onto its spot on the prime of this month’s checklist with a model fame index of 9,729,407 for September. Excessive-ranking phrases within the present’s key phrase evaluation included “Yoo Jae Suk,” “Refund Expedition,” and “SSAK3,” whereas its highest-ranking associated phrases included “job interview,” “launch,” and “debut.” This system’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 76.83 % constructive reactions.

TV Chosun’s “Love Name Heart” took second place within the rankings with a model fame index of 9,695,538, whereas JTBC’s “Ask Us Something” got here in third with a complete index of seven,170,916 for September.

Take a look at the highest 20 for this month under!

“How Do You Play?” “Love Name Heart” “Ask Us Something” “House Alone” (“I Dwell Alone”) “My Ugly Duckling” “Spouse’s Style” “Balsam Faculty” (literal translation) “Radio Star” “The Supervisor” “Voice Trot” “The King of Masks Singer” “Hidden Singer” “Can’t Be First” (literal title) “The Return of Superman” “The place is My House” “Immortal Songs” “Home on Wheels” “The Home Detox” “2 Days & 1 Evening” “Similar Mattress Totally different Desires”

