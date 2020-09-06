General News

September Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

September 6, 2020
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for selection stars!

The rankings had been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group consciousness indexes of 50 in style entertainers, utilizing massive knowledge collected from August Four to September 4.

Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot on the high of the record this month with a model repute index of two,084,641 for September. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “How Do You Play?”, “The Sixth Sense,” and “alternate character,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “launch,” “remodel,” and “donate.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 74.55 % % constructive reactions.

Kim Jong Kook rose to second place within the rankings with a model repute index of 1,303,806, marking a powerful 67.57 % improve in his complete rating since final month.

Lastly, Park Na Rae got here in at an in depth third with a model repute index of 1,297,154 for September.

Try this month’s high 30 beneath!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Kim Jong Kook
  3. Park Na Rae
  4. Lee Soo Geun
  5. Kim Gook Jin
  6. Lee Sang Min
  7. Kim Gura
  8. Lee Hyori
  9. Tune Ji Hyo
  10. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  11. Paeng Hyun Sook
  12. Kang Ho Dong
  13. Lee Kwang Soo
  14. Park Myung Soo
  15. Kim Shin Younger
  16. Web optimization Jang Hoon
  17. Jun Hyun Moo
  18. Kim Jong Min
  19. Lee Younger Ja
  20. Jang Do Yeon
  21. Park Mi Solar
  22. Kim Sung Joo
  23. Choi Yang Rak
  24. Jo Se Ho
  25. Kim Joon Ho
  26. Ahn Jung Hwan
  27. Yang Se Hyung
  28. Noh Hong Chul
  29. Lee Kyung Kyu
  30. Yoo Hee Yeol

