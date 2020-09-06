September Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for selection stars!

The rankings had been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group consciousness indexes of 50 in style entertainers, utilizing massive knowledge collected from August Four to September 4.

Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot on the high of the record this month with a model repute index of two,084,641 for September. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “How Do You Play?”, “The Sixth Sense,” and “alternate character,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “launch,” “remodel,” and “donate.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 74.55 % % constructive reactions.

Kim Jong Kook rose to second place within the rankings with a model repute index of 1,303,806, marking a powerful 67.57 % improve in his complete rating since final month.

Lastly, Park Na Rae got here in at an in depth third with a model repute index of 1,297,154 for September.

Try this month’s high 30 beneath!

Yoo Jae Suk Kim Jong Kook Park Na Rae Lee Soo Geun Kim Gook Jin Lee Sang Min Kim Gura Lee Hyori Tune Ji Hyo Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul Paeng Hyun Sook Kang Ho Dong Lee Kwang Soo Park Myung Soo Kim Shin Younger Web optimization Jang Hoon Jun Hyun Moo Kim Jong Min Lee Younger Ja Jang Do Yeon Park Mi Solar Kim Sung Joo Choi Yang Rak Jo Se Ho Kim Joon Ho Ahn Jung Hwan Yang Se Hyung Noh Hong Chul Lee Kyung Kyu Yoo Hee Yeol

