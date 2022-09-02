September’s three PS Plus Essential games leaked for PS4 and PS5

As usual, the French website Dealabs has anticipated the announcement that PlayStation will make.

For a while now, Sony has been having no luck with PS Plus announcements. Lately, the games available monthly on the subscription service of PlayStation they leak days or hours before the company makes it official. It happened last month and it has happened again this time.

It is once again the French website Dealabs that has had access to the three titles that will form part of the PS Plus Essential September Incentives, the basic level of the service that offers a series of free games for PS4 and PS5 every month. These will be available starting next Tuesday, the 6th, and will replace the current lineup.

Need for Speed ​​Heat tops the lineupThe first of those chosen is Need for Speed ​​Heat, the latest new installment of the Electronic Arts driving saga that hit the market in 2019 and offers us street races and police chases in an open world. It is available for PS4 just like Granblue Fantasy: Versus, a fighting title from Arc System Works based on the Japanese role-playing saga that has fabulous designs and is part of the September incentives.

Finally, exclusively for PlayStation 5, TOEM can be added to the library, an independent video game that invites us to live a nice hand drawn adventure in which we will have to help our colleagues by demonstrating our photographic talent, ideal for those looking for a friendly short-term title.

Remember that more titles are also available to download if you are a PS Plus Extra or Premium user, although some protagonists have already been confirmed for the coming months, as is the case with the Yakuza saga, which will come to the service progressively throughout everything that left of year 2022.

