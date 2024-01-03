Serena Chapter 68 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Serena is a webcomic about a historical story. It has a plot that keeps readers interested, beautiful art, and complicated characters. Serena is a young, beautiful princess who gets a lot of wealth as well as a hotel business from her late mother. The webcomic tells her story.

But her life is hard and full of secrets. She has to deal with family fights, political plans, and a confusing love triangle with her brothers Eiser and Victor. Korean artist Ina wrote and drew the webcomic. Her first webcomic was “The Flower of Francia,” which came out in 2019.

Serena is her second book, and it has been published in parts on Webtoon since August 2020. Coming soon, Chapter 69 of the Manhwa series Serena will keep fans of the series spellbound once more.

Seena fans can’t wait for the next chapter to come out because it will have more of the complicated story as well as the intricate details that have come to define her. The strong princess Serena is stuck in a marriage she doesn’t love with the unbending Eiser. She has to carry the weight of her family’s history.

But beneath the surface of their planned marriage, a storm of jealousy rages because Serena can’t stop thinking about Frederick, her strange and beautiful helper.

This page will tell you everything you need to know regarding Serena Chapter 68, such as when it will come out, what it’s about, when the raw scans will come out, a summary of the last chapter, and where you can read it.

Serena Chapter 68 Release Date:

Chapter 69 of Serena, which everyone has been waiting for, will come out on January 12, 2024. Fans of this famous series about building homes have been counting down the days till they are able to get their hands on the newest book.

Readers can’t wait to see how the narrative goes on because each part builds on the last. As fans eagerly wait for Chapter 69 to come out, there is a lot of talk about what novel developments will be in this chapter.

Serena Chapter 68 Storyline:

The Serena Chapter 68 teaser is unavailable as the raw scan of the chapter remains undisclosed. But we can guess and make predictions about what will occur within the next chapter based on what we know about the earlier chapters.

We saw in the last part that Serena and Eiser got into a heated fight when she learned that he killed her father. He told her that he did it because he loved her so much and wanted to keep her safe from her father’s bad plans.

Serena was shocked and bleeding when he told her, so she hit him hard. He heard her say that she hated him and thought he was bad. She cried and shook as she ran away from him. Victor was waiting for Serena at the hotel, hoping she would turn around and come back to him.

He felt bad about letting her go alongside Eiser because he was worried about her safety and happiness. He was going to call her as well as ask her to come back to him, yet his father called and cut him off.

If he didn’t agree, his father would marry him off to a girl from a wealthy family. He told him that he had to do this for the sake of their family and their company. Victor was shocked as well as mad, and he wouldn’t do what his father told him.

He told her he loved her and would never marry anyone else. What will happen after Serena and Eiser’s fight? The next part will probably show how they will handle their feelings as well as their position. What will Serena do?

Will she forget Eiser as well as accept his love, or will she turn him down and run away? Eiser will either try to get her back or let her go. Will Victor discover that Eiser told the truth? If so, what will he do? Is he going to fight for Serena or give up on her? How will he get out of his father’s planned marriage? Will he have to marry someone else?

Where To Watch Serena Chapter 68:

You can read Serena on Webtoon, the original and legal comic book site. Webtoon is an international digital comics service that lets you read free webtoons on all kinds of topics.

Webtoon has more than 72 million daily users and receives over 10 billion page views every month. Webtoon also has an app for phones and computers that lets people read webtoons on the go.

You need to sign up for Webtoon and log in before you can read Serena. Additionally, signing up for Serena will keep you informed when a new story is released. If you want to read Serena faster, you can buy coins. You are able to read Serena for free on Webtoon.

You can use real money to buy Webtoon coins, which are the game’s fictional cash. To get coins, you can also do things on Webtoon, like watch ads or do jobs. You can also find Serena on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and follow her there to receive the latest webtoon news and updates.

Serena Chapter 68 Raw Scan Release Date:

The raw copy of Serena Chapter 68 will be made public on January 2, 2024, at 12:00 AM KST. Now, based on your time zone, you might be allowed to read the raw scan on January 2 or 3, 2024.

The raw scan is the first Korean copy of the chapter, and it will show both the pictures and the text of the chapter. You will be able to find the raw picture on the Naver Webtoon Serena main page.