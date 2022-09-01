Serena Williams achieved a magnificent victory against Anett Kontaveit at the US Open and postponed her retirement from tennis

Serena Williams plays her second match at the US Open (Reuters/Mike Segar)

On a night charged with excitement and anticipation following the announcement of his imminent retirement from professional tennis, Serena Williams battled for more than two hours and beat Anett Kontaveit, number two in the world. The American won by 7-6 (4), 2-6 y 6-2and advanced to the third round of the New York contest, instance in which it will be measured on Friday against the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic (46 del ranking WTA).

“I’ve played many games and finally in the last two everything went as planned”Serena said after the match and revealed that the challenge of facing Kontaveit motivated her: “This is what I know how to do. I am very competitive. I have nothing to lose, I have nothing to prove.”

Serena, who in a few weeks will be 41 yearsshowed solidity on serve from the start and quickly reached the first two break points in the third game, though he was unsuccessful. Pushed by the almost 24 thousand spectators who filled the stands of the Arthur Ashe trackjust did it in the ninth game and He had the chance to close the opening set with his serve.

However, he could not break the resistance of his rival, who looked poised at times, overcame the adverse weather and equalized the score. The duel continued balanced until reaching the tie-breakwhere finally the six-time winner of the US Open He won 7-4, establishing the difference based on the efficiency of points won with the first service (89%).

The beginning of the second set had an opposite development. Kontaveit was more aggressive and accurate in her throws. She quickly broke Serena’s serve twice and took a 3-0 lead. Despite some doubts, the Estonian sustained her performance, was relentless in key moments and defused the multiple champion’s comeback attempts. A) Yes, He took the partial 6-2 in just 35 minutes.

Before the final set, doubts arose regarding Serena’s physical resistance, which reacted in the best way. She relied on her best weapon, the powerful serve, to try to stick to her strategy of shortening the rally as much as possible. She was ahead 4-1, although the process was extremely even and did not reflect such a distance on the scoreboard. Kontaveit fought down the nerves of the situation and put up a fight. But he did not reach him, he fell 6-2 and said goodbye to the tournament.

The 26-year-old Estonian extended her history of disappointments in the Grand Slams. Her best result in the top four tennis competitions is the quarterfinals of the 2020 Australian Open. In seven appearances in New York, Kontaveit has not made it past the round of 16 at a US Open.

In contrast, Serena has won the US Open six times, the first when she became known to the world in 1999 at the age of 19. Last Monday, at her debut at the tournament, she experienced a night of tributes at Flushing Meadows, with thousands of fans who, like tonight, packed the largest court in the world to celebrate the great icon of American tennis.

Wearing a dark dress encrusted with diamonds, the legendary tennis player responded to the tribute with a convincing victory in two sets against Danka Kovinic, 80 of the WTA.

Now his rival will be Tomljanovic, who beat la rusa Evgeniya Rodina, who does not have a position in the ranking for not competing since January 2019.

After her triumph tonight, Serena once again thanked the public for their support. She expressed her happiness for the positive result and was “very excited” about her participation in her doubles with her sister Venus de ella, with whom she has not played as a team since 2018: tomorrow, they will face to the couple made up of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradeckaboth from the Czech Republic.

For the second top Grand Slam tournament winner, he said, that match will serve as “practice” for what will be his next duel in singles.

