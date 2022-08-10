Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis: “It’s the hardest thing I could imagine”

Serena Williams will say goodbye after the US Open 2022 (REUTERS / Loren Elliott)

The news that shocked world tennis in the last few hours was the announcement of the retirement of Serena Williams of professional competitions. In the September issue of Vogue magazine, the 40-year-old American reported that she will abandon active practice after she finishes the US Open that she will start at the end of August: “It’s the hardest thing I could imagine. I don’t want it to end, but at the same time I’m prepared for what’s to come.”

The Michigan native, who won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, prepares to hang up her racket and shared the feelings that surround her: “Perhaps the best word to describe what I’m doing is evolution. I am here to tell you that I am evolving away from tennis, towards other things that are important to me. Nowadays, if I have to choose between building my tennis, my resume and building my family, I choose the latter.”.

Serena holds 7 titles at the Australian Open, 7 at Wimbledon, 3 at Roland Garros and 6 at the US Open, which will start at the end of August and end in September. That will be his last official competition: “I have resisted admitting that I have to stop playing tennis. It’s like a taboo subject. It comes out and I start to cry. I think the only person I’ve really gotten to that point with is my therapist.” If she prevails in New York, she will reach the trophies line of her compatriots Helen Wills and Chris Evert, who accumulate 7 statuettes behind the Norwegian Molla Bjurstedt, maximum winner.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t seem like a modern word to me. I’ve thought of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Perhaps the best word to describe what I am doing is evolution. I am here to tell you that I am evolving away from tennis, towards other things that are important to me”, he elaborated on his retirement.

The tennis player who knew how to lead the WTA ranking for 319 weeks spoke from the depths of her being: “Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I do not think it’s fair. If I were a man, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife is doing the physical work of expanding our family. Maybe he would be more of a Tom Brady if he had that chance. Don’t get me wrong: I love being a woman, and I loved every second of Olympia’s pregnancy.”

At this time, the youngest of the Williams sisters is disputing the Canada Masters in Toronto. Yesterday she defeated the Spanish Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-3 and 6-4 to thus access the second round of the contest: now she awaits the winner of the key that will face the Swiss Belinda Bencic and the Czech Tereza Martincova . On her chances at Flushing Meadows, she mentioned: “Unfortunately, this year she wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon. And I don’t know if I’ll be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try. And the previous tournaments will be fun. I’m not looking for a final, ceremonial moment on the pitch. I’m terrible at goodbyes, the worst in the world. But please know that I am more than grateful for you than I can put into words. They have led me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you guys.”

“I’ll be honest. There is no happiness in this topic for me. I know it’s not usual, but I feel a lot of pain. It’s the hardest thing I can imagine. I hate it. I hate having to be at this crossroads. I keep telling myself I wish it was easy, but it isn’t. I am divided: I do not want it to end, but at the same time I am prepared for what is coming, ”was one of her last sentences.

A KEY CONVERSATION WITH TIGER WOODS TO PLAY AGAIN

“This spring I got the bug to get back on the slopes for the first time in seven months. I was talking to Tiger Woods, who is a friend, and I told him that I needed his advice about my tennis career. I said, ‘I don’t know what to do: I think I’m over it, but maybe he’s not over it.’ He is Tiger, and he insisted that I be a beast just like him! He said to me, ‘Serena, how about you give yourself two weeks? You don’t have to commit to anything. You just have to go out on the pitch every day for two weeks and give it your all and see what happens.’ I said, ‘Okay, I think I can do it.’ And I didn’t. But a month later, I tried. And it felt magical to grab a racket again. And he was good. Really good. I was thinking about playing Wimbledon and the US Open after that. Like I said, this whole evolution thing hasn’t been easy for me.”

