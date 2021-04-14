Serena Williams Sets Docuseries, First-Look TV Deal at Amazon

Serena Williams has signed a first-look TV cope with Amazon, which features a docuseries about her private {and professional} life.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they’re growing among the most inspiring and necessary content material for a world viewers,” Williams stated. “I’ve loads of tales I’m keen to inform, together with a continuation of my very own, and I stay up for sharing these with the world.

Beneath the deal, the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion will develop each scripted and unscripted initiatives at Amazon, beginning with the untitled docuseries. That mission shall be produced by Plum Footage, Goalhanger Movies and Amazon Studios and is govt produced by Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb, and Tony Pastor.

“Serena has remodeled her sport and develop into probably the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and ladies of her technology, admired not just for her unmatched prowess on the court docket however for her dedication to advocacy as properly,” stated Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re extremely excited to share her journey on this new collection, and to work along with her to create new authentic content material for our Prime Video clients worldwide.”

Williams is among the most dominant athletes alive immediately. Her tennis profession consists of title wins in all 4 Grand Slam tournaments, 72 singles and 23 doubles championships, and 4 Olympic gold medals together with two in 2012 in each singles and doubles.

Off the court docket, Williams has launched companies such because the S by Serena clothes line in addition to Serena Ventures. She additionally helps charitable organizations such because the Yetunde Worth Useful resource Middle in Compton, CA.