Sergei Polunin Embraces the Future of Dance by Collaborating With Sensorium Galaxy in 3D Social Virtual Reality

24 April 2020, Los Angeles: Sensorium Galaxy, the important worldwide digital reality media platform has struck up a partnership with the Sergei Polunin Charity Foundation for the galaxy’s new Planet of Motion. The Sergei Polunin Charity Foundation for the Toughen and Development of Arts is headed by means of the world-renowned ballet dancer Sergei Polunin and his distinctive and world-beating talents are being almost built-in, for patrons to emulate, inside the landmark three-D social digital reality international that’s the Sensorium Galaxy.

The Planet of Motion is one in all 5 planets orbiting the Sensorium Galaxy’s Leisure Megastar by which prospects can expertise attractiveness and artistry of numerous dance sorts along with modern, improvised, ballroom, jazz, breakdance, ballet and additional.

The Sensorium Galaxy media platform permits the seamless broadcast of digital reality content material materials to prospects throughout the globe. In line with social digital reality period the platform alerts a radical step commerce inside the revel in of digital reality. The Sensorium Galaxy permits prospects to interact with each completely different, and avatars, as events are each live-streamed or accessed from a library.

Polunin is a worldwide megastar and one factor of a legend in his private lifetime; he conquered now not handiest international ballet however in addition made a mark inside the film, mannequin and selling industries. Polunin is also acknowledged for his collaborations with famed American photographer and tune director David LaChapelle. His meteoric upward thrust to recognition was moreover captured in a 2016 documentary ‘Dancer’.

For the Planet of Motion, Sergei Polunin’s photorealistic avatar has been created and his dance performances digitized for integration into the planet’s three-D digital reality space. Further, the Charity Fund for the Toughen and Development of Arts of Sergei Polunin, as a partner with Sensorium, could be the producer of the Planet on Motion. Inside this context, Sergei Polunin could even in my view carry ten completely different important international dance stars into the mission. Their avatars shall be created and performances moreover digitized for the Planet of Motion.

Speaking of his partnership with Sensorium, Polunin talked about: “The Sensorium Galaxy Planet of Motion is the future. We’re memorizing dance consequently of dance will exist in a digital international perpetually. The Planet of Motion is a recreation changer and I’m glad to be involved on this collaboration.”

Brian Kean, Chief Verbal alternate Officer Sensorium Firm, added: “It’s thrilling to have Sergei Polunin on board the Planet of Motion. He’s a well-known world talent. Inside his expert actions, he moreover brings in mixture dancers, latest artists, musicians and choreographers from different ingenious backgrounds which dovetails utterly with what we’re growing with Sensorium Galaxy.”

The Planet of Motion Sensorium has advanced a ground-breaking thought that features compellingly beautiful digital environment by which international dance stars create a model new roughly three-D social art work, synthesized from the skills of the human body and enhanced by means of the backside breaking choices of the model new period.

Brian Kean, Chief Verbal alternate Officer Sensorium Firm, added: “There aren’t any limits at the Planet of Motion. Gravity exists inside the bodily international nonetheless now not in our three-D social digital reality international. Dance is probably going one of the oldest sorts of self-expression and Sensorium Galaxy presents contributors the likelihood now not handiest to think about and uncover the great factor about body language however in addition to be informed from the realm’s masters of dance.

The Planet of Motion is the second one digital international after the Planet of Track to be created as an element of the Sensorium Galaxy’s leisure constellation. Inside the near long run, as a result of the Sensorium Galaxy continues to extend outwards the purpose of the constellation’s third planet shall be printed.

About Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Firm, together with Redpill VR, is as of late rising the Sensorium Galaxy social digital reality platform which allows the seamless broadcast of synchronized digital reality content material materials to prospects throughout the globe. This platform alerts a radical commerce in the method in which prospects can revel in digital reality, transferring previous its before now solitary nature. Sensorium Galaxy permits prospects to interact with each completely different as events are each live-streamed or accessed from a library. Sensorium Galaxy moreover alerts an evolution of social networks, with prospects now not confined to one-dimensional platforms, nonetheless in a place to work together and interact with buddies and completely different prospects in a digital environment. Sensorium Galaxy shall be made out of themed planets that present prospects with different decisions for social interaction.

About Sensorium Firm

Sensorium Firm is a period company that creates digital simulations of real-world venues and digital worlds in cooperation with its content material materials companions – globally recognized reside efficiency venues, golf tools and gala’s. Funding inside the mission thus far is roughly $70 million, and it has come from a bunch of EU firms in every the gaming and leisure industries.

For more information, seek the advice of with sensoriumxr.com

Regarding the Polunin Foundation

The Charity Foundation for the Toughen and Development of Arts of Sergei Polunin was created in July 2019 on the initiative of Sergei Polunin. The three main targets of the Fund are the hunt and constructing of youthful talents world huge; toughen dancers, choreographers, composers and completely different contributors in dance duties; the enchancment of ballet as an art work and spectacle, the creation of performances on the intersection of numerous sorts of arts and utilized sciences.

For more information, seek the advice of with https://polunin.foundation/en/index/