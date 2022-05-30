Sergio “Checo” Pérez won a rugged Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

In a race marked by inclement weather and incidents, the formula 1 played an entertaining Monaco Grand Prix on the Montecarlo street circuit, where Sergio “Checo” Perez (Red Bull) achieved a historic victory. The Mexican prevailed thanks to a good strategy by the Austrian team and is the fifth Latin American to win the Máxima in the Principality. He was escorted by Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) y Max Verstappen (Red Bull), which extended its lead at the top of the championship.

Due to the rain prior to the competition, most of the drivers opted for wet tires (blue) and some put intermediates for wet asphalt (green). In the two laps with the safety car, the first incident was a mistake by Nicholas Latifi (Williams), who could still continue. While Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) entered the pits to change a tire due to a puncture. The podium was completed Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) y Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who retained the championship lead.

With the running of the laps, the track was generated on the circuit and the times were improving, although everyone took the necessary precautions. But those who put the green compound were able to advance because they had better adhesion, among them Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), which surpassed Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren).

The intermediate rubber was chosen by the rest: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Sergio “Checo” Perez (Red Bull), Lando Norris (McLaren), Max Verstappen (Red Bull) y Charles Leclerc, among others, changed for that compound. The tip was left for Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), who owes his stop and they put him hard rubbers for dry floors just like Leclerc. That path was also followed by the Red Bull drivers.

Checo had already been the leader after the first stops and as he was the first to put intermediate tires between the pointers, he had a better pace for more laps and that allowed him to make a good difference ahead. This allowed him, in his second stop (medium tires for dry conditions), to return to the track while maintaining the lead.

Checo Pérez’s emotion on the podium. Behind appears Prince Albert (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

Although the track dried up, the tension continued and on lap 27 hearts stopped when Mick Schumacher He suffered a spectacular accident in which his Haas broke in two: the rear axle was separated from the front, but the defenses responded well and the German got out under his own power. The race was neutralized to remove the remains of the German’s car and accommodate the Tecpro defenses that contained the impact.

The race was restarted on lap 32 and the leaders opted for the medium compound for dry surfaces, except for Ferrari, who put a new set of hard tires on their drivers. Checo kept the lead despite a blocked and led ahead of Sainz, Verstappen, Leclerc and George Russell, who also wore the hard compound.

With the floor completely dry, the Race Direction enabled the use of DRS, the system that gives more speed to the car behind (N. of the R: the rear wing is turned and allows better air intake) and helps to get passes. It is used in specific places on the circuits such as on the long straights and there must be less than a second between the two competitors. Sainz tried to reduce the difference with Pérez to be able to apply that tool.

Carlos Sainz, Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen celebrate on the Monegasque podium (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

But the Spaniard could not reduce the difference and in fact lost time since he missed the chicane located after the exit of the tunnel and had no chance of being able to overtake the Aztec, but with ten minutes to go, Checo suffered degradation in his tires and the Ferrari man managed to reduce the distance and was in a position to apply the DRS. Leclerc and Verstappen were also close and the first four were locked up in a second.

Sainz could not overcome Pérez. that he took a historic victory as he became the fifth Latin American driver to win in the Principality in F1 after Brazilian Ayrton Senna (6 times), Argentines Juan Manuel Fangio (2) and Carlos Alberto Reutemann (1) and Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya (1).

“There were no mistakes to be made. I suffered a lot with the degradation of the tires in the end and I had to put up with Carlos (Sainz)”, said the 32-year-old Aztec.

Checo achieved his first victory in 2022 and the third in the Máxima. While his partner, Verstappen, was able to keep the lead in the championship. The big loser of the day was Leclerc, who complained about the team’s strategy for having him come in early to change the tires.

The next date will be June 12 with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in another street circuit, that of Baku.

MONACO GRAND PRIX – RACE

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP OF DRIVERS (TOP 5)

1- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 125 puntos

2- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 116 points

3- Sergio Czech Perez (Red Bull) 110 points

4- George Russell (Mercedes) 84 points

5- Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari) 83 points

CONSTRUCTORS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (TOP 5)

1. Red Bull, 235 Points

2. Ferrari, 199 Points

3. Mercedes, 134 Points

4. McLaren, 59 Points

5. Alfa Romeo, 41 Points

KEEP READING

This was the hair-raising accident of Mick Schumacher at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix: the car broke in two

The craziest definition of Formula 1 in Monaco: he led a lap, did not know he had won and his escorts went to the podium without reaching the finish line