Sergio Goyri attacked Canelo for supporting Atlas: “I will never forgive you”

The love of Saúl Álvarez for the red and black of the Atlas was declared from the day before that the Guadalajara team was heading to get their second star. In this sense, on Thursday, May 26, he went to the Jalisco Stadium to support them from the stands in the final of the Grita México Clausura 2022 against the Tuzos de Pachuca. In the act he was seen with the institution t-shirtaction that condemned the actor Sergio Goyriwho remembered when Canelo He was a Chivas fan.

Through a video that he later deleted from his verified Instagram profile, Goyri recalled the rumors that placed Canelo Álvarez as one of the characters interested in acquiring the Jorge Vergara franchise, a gesture that he considered a sign of the boxer’s affection for the Flock. However, with disgust, he recalled his defeat against Dmitry Bivol and accused the athlete of not having “his own identity”.

Sergio Goyri also caused controversy when he insulted Yalitza Aparicio after her Oscar nomination for her performance in Rome Photo: Twitter/@TriptoFainus)

“Let’s see, Canelo, you wanted to buy Chivas and you put on the Atlas shirt, in Man…chester City, brown. Not m*mes. You have to have a bit of identity. When you say you are Mexican it is because you are Mexican. When you say you are Chiva it is because you are Chiva and when you say you are Atlas it is because you are Atlas. must have one own identityholy father of my life,” he declared.

And it is that taking advantage of the invitation of honor to participate in the inauguration of the Pro-Am golf tournament of the Jalisco Open GDL, part of the 2022-23 season of the PGA Tour Latin America, The boxer from Jalisco made an appearance at the house of the rojinegros. Upon his arrival, he declared that “I have never been to a team, but I am now 100 percent Atlas. I go to both (Chivas), but I am Atlas the truth.

Canelo Álvarez came to support the Chivas (Photo: special)

However, hours later, the Atlas Foxes’ verified Twitter account posted a video of the undisputed 168-pound champion. with the championship shirt in the Opening 2021. In the material he also made his player support. “Courage, c * brones, to win that I am here supporting them,” she said.

That would have been the behavior that bothered Goyri. And it is that at the beginning of his boxing career, Álvarez came to confess his support for the rojiblancos. However, the proximity to Eddy Reynosowho is a faithful fan of Atlas, was a determining factor for the boxer defined his sporting inclination.

In the Clausura 2022 final, Álvarez supported Atlas from a box at the Jalisco Stadium (Photo: Twitter/AtlasFC_en)

In December 2021, when Atlas was placed in the fight for the title against Esmeraldas de León, the leader of the Canelo Team He attended the concentration that the players held the day before the grand final. At the meeting he took the opportunity to motivate them, although he also made a virtual link with Canelo, who gave them words of encouragement to break the 70-year drought and He declared himself a follower of the institution.

After the championship, unlike Eddy Reynoso, Canelo he remained outside the red and black institution. However, taking advantage of the team’s presence in the Clausura 2022 league, he publicly joined the supporters of the squad led by Diego Cocca.

“Maybe you have a shitload of money, but You can’t buy identity from us, motherfucker, that we are real Chivas and we don’t change shirts. We are real goats shin splints. I know your family and maybe you too, but I don’t care. What you did to put on the Atlas shirt I will never forgive you “Goyri concluded.

