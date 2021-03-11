Sergio Ramos on Amazon Prime Video’s ‘La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos’

“La Leyenda de Sergio Ramos,” (The Legend of Sergio Ramos) or season two of Amazon Prime Video Spain’s unique docu-series “El Corazon de Sergio Ramos,” will premiere on the platform in Spain on April 9 and the remainder of the world June 18.

Filmed throughout the tumultuous 2019-20 Actual Madrid season, the collection’ supposed narrative diverged sharply after the COVID-19 pandemic break up the home season in two and precipitated the postponement of the Uefa Euro 2020 championship and Olympic Video games, each of which have been deliberate to seem within the collection.

“In a season as atypical as this, which none of us have ever skilled, all of us needed to regulate,” Óscar Prol, head of Spanish unscripted originals, Amazon Studios, instructed Selection. “Lastly, we ended up with a totally totally different collection, however the outcome has been spectacular, and we have been in a position to present and inform elements of Sergio’s story that may have in any other case been not possible.”

Shifting away from stadiums of 90,000 screaming followers, parades previous Madrid’s Plaza de Cibeles and crowded barbeques and concert events with mates seen in early episodes of “La Leyenda,” Season 2 evolves right into a extra intimate take a look at the components that go into making one among world soccer’s most dominant athletes, amongst them Ramos’ already outstanding exercise routine, which was turned as much as 11 when the pandemic made it not possible for gamers to coach collectively, or to even use the workforce’s services.

Equally, the collection’ manufacturing workforce upped their sport for Season 2 in an apparent and main step ahead for the franchise, taking the reality-documentary combine to a brand new degree. Though at its core “La Leyenda” is a actuality collection, Season 2 has far much less in widespread with “Holding Up With the Kardashians” than it does with Michael Jordan’s “The Final Dance.”

“We wished to offer season two the cinematic and manufacturing really feel of a sports activities documentary, and we’ve made a concerted effort to lift manufacturing values,” defined Prol.

Prol added: “We recruited folks with huge expertise working in sports activities and high-end initiatives to up the ante, as a result of anytime we return to a mission like this, we need to elevate the bar. If we have been going to do a second season, it needed to be totally different and supply one thing extra.”

To that finish, Amazon partnered once more with Endemol Shine Iberia, a part of the Banijay group, on manufacturing and employed José Rueda, a director with intensive TV expertise in Spain in each fiction and non-fiction, to helm season two.

Taking time from his packed schedule, past soccer Ramos is an equestrian, musician, owns a health club and is part of a number of different ventures which might be seen within the collection. Madrid’s Quantity 4 spoke with Selection about his work ethic, getting concerned behind the digital camera and what an important position his spouse, standard Spanish TV presenter Pilar Rubio, and his kids play in retaining him grounded.

“By no means cease dreaming,” you inform Sergio Junior at the start of Season 1, and repeat again and again by way of season two. You additionally battle arduous in your desires, by way of intense private exercise, swimming, working, and this stuff have virtually definitely prolonged your profession. May you remark?

I can say that my life has been a dream, and I’ve fulfilled any aspirations or objectives I’ve had to date. For that I’m grateful. These days in skilled sport, it’s not sufficient to only do extraordinary coaching, an athlete should dwell for the game. In my case, soccer. Personalised coaching is essential, weight-reduction plan, relaxation, and having a workforce which adapts all my routines is vital to making sure that I’m performing to the very best of my talents and that my profession can final so long as potential.

It’s apparent you’re a person of particulars. In each endeavor you make sure that to be concerned in any respect ranges, whether or not that’s in soccer, elevating horses, opening a health club, music and even cooking a barbeque. I ponder then, what was your position on this collection past what we see on display screen?

I need to say, the thought of creating a documentary collection was mine to start with [laughs]. I had at all times had this need to inform and display to those that have an interest what the keys are which have led me right here. With Season 2 my involvement was maximized, to the extent that my occupation and different obligations allowed me. First, we met to evaluate what tales and content material we wished to share, easy methods to do it, and who could be concerned. After recording, we stayed concerned in manufacturing as effectively. The reality is that it’s a mission which required an excessive amount of work and dedication however was additionally enjoyable and massively rewarding. That stated, this mission wouldn’t have been potential with out the magnificent workforce of Amazon Studios and the manufacturing firm Banijay [owned Endemol Shine Spain]. We had a right away understanding which was key to creating the collection an actual and honest reflection of the story we wished to inform.

In Season 2 a number of folks, together with your self, speak about Sergio Ramos after soccer. Does watching your self on this present impression the way you see your self now? And does a documentary like this provide you with any extra perception into what life may very well be after soccer? Is there a need to do extra work like this in TV or movie?

[Laughs] You understand, the reality is I don’t know, however I’m definitely not dismissing the chance. It’s a world I take pleasure in working in and I’ve realized lots from. If I’m sincere with you, proper now my consideration is totally centered on soccer, as I consider I’ve a number of seasons left on the high degree. After that, we’ll see. What I can say, for positive, is that I can’t think about a future with out soccer. No matter I do, it will likely be mixed with soccer in a roundabout way.

You’ve performed on a number of of the best soccer groups in current historical past, however a profession in sport at any degree is normally non permanent. At dwelling you’re a part of a way more everlasting workforce that retains you grounded and is equally as necessary to your success as train, weight-reduction plan, talent or luck. Are you able to speak somewhat bit about how necessary it was for your loved ones, particularly Pilar, who’s an inspirational determine herself, to be a part of this collection?

Household is all the pieces to me and has been since a younger age. Early on my mother and father and brothers have been my best sources of help, and now that’s Pilar and my kids. Pilar is a tremendous lady, affectionate, honest, extraordinarily hardworking and impressive. For me, she has all the pieces, and I believe we mix and praise one another so effectively. As knowledgeable footballer and what it entails, it’s necessary to have anchors that hold your toes on the bottom, that remind you now and again how issues are or aren’t and gained’t simply let you know what you need to hear. Pilar is that individual for me, an individual who makes me higher and makes me need to enhance.