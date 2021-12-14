Sergio Ramos’ reaction to learning that PSG will face Real Madrid in the Champions League

Sergio Ramos barely played a game with PSG (Reuters)

This Monday Sergio Ramos participated in the inauguration of his first gym. The footballer had announced in June the launch of his own chain that has its kickoff in Madrid but plans to spread to the rest of Spain. In this context, he was the protagonist of a press conference where he was consulted about his present at the París Saint-Germain (PSG) and your future.

Hours before the event, the round of 16 of the Champions League and the UEFA He remained at the center of the controversy after having canceled the first draw after having recognized an error in the assembly of the drums. Finally, the pairings had to be done again and his team was faced with nothing less than Real Madrid, his former club.

“Fate is capricious. I wish we had another team. They know the affection I have for Madrid, for the fans and that will never change. It’s time to face the present: I’m a PSG player and I’m going to defend my team. I’m going to do what I can to get through the tie. Madrid are going through a good time, but there are months left for that game. It is my turn to defend my interests, which is PSG ”, Ramos declared regarding those two duels that will take place between February and March 2022.

Regarding those meetings and what happened at UEFA, he pointed out: “I have found out while at home. When I arrived on the plane, United was cool as a match (the first match was PSG-Manchester United) and then the draw was not valid. It is a mixture of sensations, I would have liked not to have that confrontation. But coming home after not having a goodbye is very rewarding. I would have liked it to be otherwise but that’s the way things are. “

Sergio Ramos seeks to win the Champions League with PSG (EFE)



The 35-year-old defender announced that he has not yet spoken with any of his former colleagues but he will soon do so because he even shares some WhatsApp groups with them: “It is inevitable that it will be today’s debate.”

Ramos spent 15 seasons defending the white jersey at the Santiago Bernabéu, so he is still adjusting to being part of a new club: “I am very grateful for how they have treated me. PSG makes a bet on me and that fills you with satisfaction. And the companions welcomed me very well. What cost me the most was the issue of the house, that we did not find tranquility. But we already have it and we can enjoy the team and the city. In a changing room with so many stars, what you live inside is more than what is said outside. They have all treated me very well. We are getting to know each other a little more and then perform better on the field”.

When asked promptly about his new teammates, Ramos did not avoid referring to Kylian Mbappé, whose contract ends at the end of the current season and which is sought by Real Madrid: “I would not like him to be a client of this gym (laughs). I like being surrounded by the best players and he is a key part of PSG in the present and in the future. I want him to stay on my team”.

He also spoke about Lionel Messi, whom he knew how to face on several occasions in the Spanish classics against Barcelona, ​​but with whom he has put that rivalry aside: “Now we share a dressing room and we have a very good relationship. We try to help PSG win. The objective is the Champions League and both Messi and I can contribute something. The relationship is one of admiration and respect for both parties”.

Since his arrival in the French team, Ramos has played just one game, on November 28 against Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1, as injuries have sidelined him from the field of play. “It seemed that after the knee was not going to play again but the knee has been the least problem these months,” acknowledged the defender, who was cautious about his future: “You never know what may happen tomorrow. If everything goes according to plan, at the end of this week I could rejoin the group. I continue to train with a specific plan to rejoin the group as soon as possible ”.

KEEP READING:

After the mistake, Lionel Messi’s PSG will face Real Madrid: this is how the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League remained

The best memes of the error that forced a repeat of the Champions League draw

The video of the error that caused the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League to be annulled