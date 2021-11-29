Sergio Ramos’ uncomfortable response when asked if Messi should win the Ballon d’Or

Sergio Ramos with Lionel Messi when they were presented as PSG reinforcements (Reuters)

Sergio Ramos It was one of the galactic reinforcements incorporated by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for this season, however its debut in the French team had been delayed more than necessary due to its physical inconveniences. Finally, this Sunday he put on the shirt of his new club and once the duel against Saint-Etienne was over, he lived an uncomfortable moment.

It is that the experienced central defender considered an idol in Real Madrid had to comment on what the delivery of the Golden Ball to be held this Monday. Although there are 30 players nominated, the list of top applicants is reduced to five, among which there are two former teammates: Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

After the 3 to 1 win of PSG by League 1, the Spanish went through the flash interview where he was asked if he was going to support Lionel Messi at tomorrow’s gala. Immediately, the player smiled and replied: “Yes, obviously I always defend those who are in my team so I wish them all the luck in the world.”

Ramos cannot ignore that together with the Argentine they are the top candidates Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, in addition to Italian Jorginho and the polish Robert Lewandowski. His 15 seasons in the Real Madrid have generated a rivalry between him and The fleaIn addition to his friendship with the French striker and the Portuguese star, however, he escaped controversy and announced that in his opinion Leo should be chosen as the best.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper Mark, Messi himself referred to his relationship with the Spanish defender a few days ago: “At first it was weird after so many years of rivalry, being the two captains of Barça and Madrid, after so many Classics played, so many fights we had on the pitch … But all that was left there and we have always respected each other a lot, no matter how much we have been great rivals in those Classics. Having him as a partner today is a show. Little by little he is joining us and hopefully he will play as quickly as possible because he will be a fundamental footballer to fight for the goals ”.

“I already knew him. It is true that we had not had great talks, but they have been many years crossing each other in the League. I already had an idea of ​​what it was like. He had ex-teammates who had been with him in the Spanish team so I already knew him. And now when we have had more treatment here in Paris I have seen that he is a great person ”, declared the Argentine striker.

This Sunday, the magazine France Football will announce who will get the Golden Ball. Messi, the top winner of the award, could go for his seventh award and thus take a lead of two to Ronaldo, who seems to be running at a disadvantage this time. Even the specialized press anticipates that if the former Barcelona is not chosen, Robert Lewandowski would be the winner.

