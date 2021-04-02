Serial Box Renames Itself Realm, Launches Free Podcast Strategy

After greater than 5 years, Serial Box is jettisoning its identify: The episodic audio-fiction firm is rebranding as Realm — and concurrently increasing its enterprise mannequin to launch unique reveals as free, ad-supported podcasts.

Till now, the New York-based producer’s serialized audio tales have been obtainable solely as à la carte purchases. As Realm, it’s distributing choose titles totally free throughout a number of podcast platforms and introducing new subscription plans for limitless, ad-free entry to most of its library (apart from DC and Marvel sequence).

“It’s a serious change within the income mannequin,” Molly Barton, co-founder and CEO, mentioned in an interview. “We’re coming to the podcast ecosystem with some distinctive benefits.”

Up to now, Serial Box has had 1.3 million listeners worldwide for its 1,000-plus hours of wholly owned premium audio content material throughout greater than 60 sequence. With the enlargement to free podcasts, Barton hopes to draw extra followers to Realm’s programming lineup.

Realm will proceed to collaborate with name-brand writers and voice expertise, together with George Takei, William Jackson Harper, John Carpenter and Tatiana Maslany, who narrates “Orphan Black: The Subsequent Chapter,” a continuation of the storyline from the TV present she starred in — and which is likely one of the first audio sequence the corporate is distributing totally free.

The corporate is now promoting an “limitless” subscription ($3.99 monthly or $29.99 per yr) to take heed to its originals on the internet (at realm.fm) and the Realm apps. Subscribers are promised ad-free, early entry to Realm originals, bonus content material, and entry to the corporate’s Movement Reader (which offers textual content synced up with audio).

Nevertheless, Realm will proceed to make Marvel and DC Comics audiobook sequence solely obtainable as purchases (though Realm Limitless members will obtain a reduction). These embody sequence primarily based on Marvel’s Black Panther, Thor, Black Widow and Jessica Jones, in addition to DC’s “Marvel Girl: Heartless” and the forthcoming “Batman: The Blind Lower.”

As for the identify change, Realm “higher communicates our deal with the content material, that we ship tales which can be actually a portal to a different world,” Barton mentioned. She additionally famous that the corporate has listeners in 120 nations — and the “Serial Box” pun doesn’t translate into different languages.

Among the many reveals Realm is launching this month as free podcasts on platforms together with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast and Stitcher:

“Orphan Black: The Subsequent Chapter,” written by Malka Older, which picks up the Clone Membership story eight years after the top of the TV sequence;

“Beatrix Greene,” a horror sequence set in Victorian England written by author Rachel Hawkins;

“Reminiscence Lane,” a sci-fi drama written by Sara Shepard (“Fairly Little Liars”);

“Gods & Lies,” a fantasy murder-mystery created and written by Elizabeth Vail;

“Ctrl-Alt-Destroy,” by which a online game designer discovers that the sport she created has been stolen as a part of a top-secret venture, narrated by “Firefly” star Summer time Glau;

“Machina,” about two rival tech corporations competing for the prospect to carry AI to Mars, created and written by Fran Wilde; and

“The Triangle,” by which a U.S. Navy officer tries to uncover the reality behind why his former ship vanished within the Bermuda Triangle, created and written by Dan Koboldt.

For now, Realm is utilizing the advert stock within the reveals distributed as free podcasts to cross-promote its different reveals.

Whereas most of Realm’s audio sequence will proceed to be originals, this yr the corporate will broaden its array of companions to enter into co-productions, Barton mentioned. As well as, Realm has a number of tasks in improvement for movie and TV.

Barton, a former Penguin Random Home government, mentioned the corporate’s major opponents are Amazon’s Wondery, Spotify’s Gimlet and QCode. “We’re huge admirers of them,” she mentioned.

Realm has 25 staff primarily based in New York and L.A. Serial Box was formally co-founded In 2015 by Barton and Julian Yap, who serves as chief content material officer and was beforehand a Justice Division lawyer in the course of the Obama administration.

The corporate’s traders embody Canada’s Boat Rocker Media, Graham Holdings, Eudemian Ventures, Forerunner Ventures and Uzabase, together with particular person traders together with Richard Sarnoff, former chairman of Bertlesmann, and 2929 Leisure CEO Todd Wagner.

Pictured above: Molly Barton, co-founder and CEO, Realm (previously Serial Box)