Serial killer doctor arrested in Delhi, 50 murder convicts, police suspect over 100

new Delhi: An Ayurvedic doctor was arrested from Baprola area, the kingpin of over 50 cases of murder of truck and taxi drivers in Delhi and neighboring states. He had been living there since January, escaping from parole. BAMS degree holder Devendra Sharma (62) hails from Purini village in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh and is arrested by the crime branch team of Delhi Police six months after the parole period ended in a murder case.

The police, citing earlier media reports, claimed that he had been involved in possibly more than 100 cases of murder, but the actual number could not be confirmed as the cases lodged against him in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan The police of the respective states are investigating in the case. Police said that during interrogation, he has also confessed to involvement in more than 50 murders.

Police said that Sharma has been convicted in several cases of kidnapping and murder. He was arrested twice in Uttar Pradesh for running a fake gas agency and has been jailed in many states for running a kidney selling gang.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rakesh Paveria told, “Earlier he was living in Mohan Garden and from there he went to Baprola. There he married a widow and started a property business. On receiving the information, our team arrested him on Tuesday. “

After obtaining BAMS degree from Sewar in Bihar, he started running his own clinic in Jaipur. In 1992, he invested Rs 11 lakh in the gas dealership scheme, but lost it. After this, in 1995, he started a fake gas agency in Chara village of Aligarh and later became involved in criminal activities.

The DCP said that his associates robbed trucks carrying LPG cylinders and killed the driver. After this, they used to take the cylinder from the truck to their fake gas agency. The officer said that in the year 1994, he got involved in an interstate gang for kidney transplantation. In 2004, he and several other doctors were also arrested in the Gurgaon kidney gang case.