‘Serial’ Season 3 to Be Developed as HBO Limited Series

HBO is creating the third season of the hit podcast “Serial” as a restricted sequence, with LeBron James onboard the undertaking as an government producer.

The potential sequence will look at the legal justice system at work in Cleveland, Ohio. Following a younger cop and the person he’s accused of beating, it dives into the interior workings of a middle-American courthouse and the way the system impacts each individual it touches: cop, lawyer, and residents accused of and victimized by crimes.

Shola Amoo is hooked up to write, direct, and government produce. James will government produce underneath his SpringHill Firm banner together with Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Eric Oberland. Sarah Koenig, Emmanuel Dzotsi, and Alissa Shipp of Serial Productions will even government produce alongside Kary Antholis for Crime Story Media, LLC.

Ought to the undertaking go to sequence, it could not be the primary time that “Serial” has been introduced to HBO. The premium cabler beforehand aired the docuseries “The Case Towards Adnan Syed” in March 2019. Syed’s case was the topic of the podcast’s first season.

The SpringHill Firm is a world client and leisure model. It unites three corporations constructed by James and Carter: Uninterrupted, the athlete empowerment media and client product firm, SpringHill Leisure, the premium scripted and unscripted movie and tv manufacturing firm; and The Robotic Firm, the model and tradition consultancy.

Amoo beforehand wrote and directed the characteristic “The Final Tree,” which premiered within the World Cinema Dramatic Competitors part of the 2019 Sundance Movie Pageant. The semi-autobiographical movie follows Femi, a British-Nigerian boy who strikes from a foster household in a white rural group to stay along with his mom in inner-city London, and learns what it means to be a younger Black man in London within the early 2000s. His different credit embody the movies “A Transferring Picture” and the upcoming Searchlight characteristic “Sting Like a Bee: Muhammed Ali vs. America of America.”

Amoo is repped by CAA and Curtis Brown within the UK. Serial Productions is repped by UTA. The SpringHill Firm is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Crime Story Media, LLC is repped by WME.