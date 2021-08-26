Serie A added to the “Premier League effect”: it will support clubs that do not want to give up players for the Qualifiers

Serie A joined La Liga and the Premier League for the next Knockout window (Photo: REUTERS)

The decision of the Premier League of not yielding footballers for the next triple matchday of South American Qualifiers that would take place between September 2 and 10 generated a domino effect across the continent. The first competition to support the decision was The League of Spain: the entity will support the clubs that do not want to lend their players for the matches of their national teams. After the open letter of Gianni Infantino, the A league It was also planted and warned that it will support the institutions that refuse.

“The National Professional League Series A announces that on the occasion of the FIFA window of September 2021, support their clubs’ decision not to release players called up by national teams to play in their countries. In Italy a fiduciary isolation is foreseen in accordance with the provisions of the current law in the framework of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. Otherwise, FIFA’s decision not to extend the exceptions to the calls of countries where there is still a quarantine obligation upon return (FIFA circular 1749) and the different limitations related to the spread of the pandemic, would create competitive disparities. for teams that allow their members to travel to these countries ”, explained the official statement issued this Thursday.

Scaloni suffers nine more casualties from the payroll (Photo: AP)

With this message, Lionel Scaloni would lose another nine footballers from the payroll and little by little there are fewer variants on the list. It is worth remembering that one of the conditions of Lionel Messi to sign with him Paris Saint Germain was to be present in each game of the Argentine national team, so the flea would be one of those confirmed for the next triple date of the albiceleste against Venezuela, Brazil and Paraguay regardless of what happens with the rest of the leagues.

It should be noted that Unlike the position of England that is already official, here we would have to wait for the decision of each club.

THE PLAYERS OF THE SOUTH AMERICAN QUALIFICATIONS PLAYING IN ITALY

Argentina: Juan Musso (Atalanta), Nahuel Molina Lucero (Udinese), Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna), Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Joaquín Correa (Lazio) and Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

Brazil: Danilo (Juventus) and Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Uruguay: Diego Godín (Cagliari), Nahitán Nández (Cagliari), Gastón Pereiro (Cagliari), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) and Matías Viña (Rome).

Chile: Gary Medel (Bologna), Erick Pulgar (Fiorentina) and Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).

Colombia: David Ospina (Napoli), Luis Fernando Muriel (Atalanta) and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juevntus).

Paraguay: Antonio Sanabria (Torino).

Peru: Gianluca Lapadula (Benevento).

Venezuela: Tomás Rincón (Torino).

