Series Mania Canceled After New French Government Coronavirus Restrictions

France’s Series Mania, one among Europe’s largest TV festivals, has been canceled following new French authorities coronavirus well being restrictions.

“Series Mania attracts 80,000 competition attendees and three,000 business professionals yearly. Given the French authorities’s ban of conferences of over 1,000 individuals and quite a few restrictions on the journey of French and worldwide delegates, we’ve determined to cancel the occasion,” Series Mania president Rodolphe Belmer introduced Wednesday.

“It’s with nice disappointment that we now have needed to make this tough determination. Nevertheless, our utmost concern is for the security and well-being of our valued purchasers, company, and workers who’ve invested a lot time these previous few months,” mentioned Laurence Herszberg, founder and common director of Series Mania.

“I might additionally prefer to thank each creator, expertise, producer, and broadcaster who’ve trusted us because the starting. To our audiences, professionals, politicians, and business leaders, we can be again stronger than ever in 2021 with a brand new version that can be, from the underside our hearts, much more formidable and radiant,” added Herszberg.

A spokesperson for Series Mania mentioned the occasion was initially planning to take care of the version in a downsized format, based on the federal government’s ban on gatherings of greater than 1,000 individuals, however in the end determined to drag the plug due to the risky scenario and fast evolution of the virus outbreak.

“We might have lowered the dimensions of the occasion, however we had no visibility over what the scenario was going to be in 10 days, whether or not the ban was going to be tightened to 500 individuals as a substitute of 1,000, or was going to change into a full ban on all gatherings,” mentioned the spokesperson.

She mentioned the choice to cancel was taken by the organizers somewhat than metropolis or authorities officers. A giant chunk of the company wouldn’t have been capable of attend, both due to journey restrictions of their international locations, as in Italy or Israel, or travels bans from corporations as within the U.S., defined the spokesperson.

Series Mania’s cancellation provides to the same destiny of SXSW within the U.S., and MipTV in France, in addition to quite a few different occasions, and can inevitably increase additional hypothesis as as to whether Might’s Cannes Movie Competition, the largest film meet of all, will go forward and, in that case, below what circumstances.

The high-profile company who had been anticipated to attend Series Mania included “Narcos” showrunner Chris Brancato, and “Godfather of Harlem” star Giancarlo Esposito, actors Carole Bouquet and Zabou Breitman, and in addition to the solid and crew behind the Canal Plus collection “The Bureau.”

Series Mania was additionally set to showcase worldwide scripted dramas from 25 completely different international locations, together with the U.S., the U.Ok., France, Chile, Peru, Niger, Senegal and South Korea.