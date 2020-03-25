Series Mania Confirms Titles, Launches Pioneering Virtual Digital Forum

Wild Bunch TV-sold “Albatros,” Turner Latin America’s banner title “Amarres” and REInvent Studios’ globe-trotting “Peacemaker” will characteristic at a 54 series-strong Consumers Showcase, which launches right this moment March 25 as a spine of Series Mania’s on-line Digital Forum, Europe’s first massive competition experiment in a digital market.

Additionally that includes a robust Co-Professional Pitching lineup, packed by pedigree producers and creatives, the Digital Forum’s trade viewers, such because the variety of accredited distributors, nonetheless must be confirmed.

Some high-profile titles are lacking: Opener “The Luminaries,” for instance, from Fremantle and Working Title, and HBO nearer “Run.” That stated, the Purchaser’s Showcase seems set to incorporate 5 of Series Mania’s authentic 10 essential competitors entries and 13 of its 15 Worldwide Panorama titles, the competition’s two essential sections.

Trying to the long-haul, because it additionally tackle pressing monetary fall-out from COVID-19, the trade wants competition choice greater than ever.

“Series may be offered the year-round as of late,” stated one prime European broadcast TV government. However, he added, “making an enormous competition or market showcase part nonetheless helps mark them aside in a hugely-competitive manufacturing panorama.”

It’s no coincidence that three of Series Mania’s most anticipated titles, which all make the Consumers Showcase – Lucy Kirkwood’s “Grownup Materials,” Lucía Puenzo’s “La Jauría” (“The Pack”) and Fernanda Eguiarte’s “Amarres” – are all showrun by girls. They create a way of power and urgency to their topics – the pink strains of sexual consent, the a number of manifestations of gender abuse, the complexities of romantic love – which just a few different titles can match.

New Titles

Set to air on Belgium channel VRT in 2021, arrange at Belgium’s De Werelvrede, co-producer of Howard Overman’s Fox/Canal Plus-backed “Struggle of the Worlds,” and co-written by that collection’ director, Gilles Coulier, “Albatros,” is about in a weight-loss bootcamp whose inmates, says co-director Dominique van Malder, battle not solely their our bodies however interior demons.

Produced by Mexico’s BTF Media (“Selena’s Secret”) and early fruit of a manufacturing alliance between Mexico’s Dopamine and Turner Latin America, “Amarres” weighs in as a romantic comedy with a brand new realist edge – “not the everyday telenovela,” says Turner Latin America’s Tomás Yankelevich – and the primary Mexican collection showrun and all written by a girl, Fernanda Eguiarte.

Underscoring Finnish broadcaster Yle’s notable worldwide co-production ambitions, following on the Chile-set “Invisible Heroes” and Costa del Sol crime thriller “The Paradise,” thriller “Peacemaker” follows a veteran, outspoken Finnish negotiator from Turkey to Syria and Spain. A.J. Annila (“The Everlasting Street”) directs, MRP Matila Röhr (“All of the Sins”) produces.

Additional as-yet-unseen collection in what was referred to as the Consumers Showcase, a title now making use of to all the screenings, embody Serbian post-war drama “Bones,” created by actor-musician Nikola Pejaković for Serbian public broadcaster RTS; “Hope,” billed as an efficient Russian-style “Hannah”; and “My Funeral,” a six-part dramedy stated to be within the vein of Ricky Gervais’ s “Afterlife,” from fast-growing Icelandic manufacturing power Glassriver.

The Consumers Showcase will even spotlight Canadian teen fantasy drama “422,” backed by Téle-Québec, two Australian collection starring “Downton Abbey” actresses – the healing-themed “The Commons,” with Joanne Froggatt, offered by Sony Photos Tv; psychological thriller “The Secrets and techniques She Retains,” with Laura Carmichael – and Viaplay household relationship dama “Love Me,” produced by Warner Bros. Intl.

Additionally newly introduced is a powerful Latin American presence from two of its largest manufacturing gamers: Globo’s grownup education-themed “Second Name,” within the social-realist line of “Jailers” and “Below Stress,” and Viacom Intl. Studios maternity dreamed “Victoria Small” and Mexican teen fantasy drama-thriller “Dani Who?”

The Greatest Performs

As anticipated, the Consumers’ Showcase will characteristic a crop of sturdy Series Mania essential competitors titles: “Grownup Materials”; Eric Cantona social outcast revenge thriller “Inhuman Sources,” an Arte-Mandarin Photos manufacturing and Netflix pickup; HBO Europe’s Basque reconciliation drama “Patria,” its largest title thus far; and Denmark’s home violence story “Cry Wolf,” from “Borgen” and “The Killing” producer, public broadcaster DR.

The titles look set to be joined by “Valley of Tears,” described as Israel’s biggest-budget TV drama collection and a tackle the 1973 Yom Kippur Struggle seen by the eyes of younger combatants which is written by Ron Leshem (“Euphoria”) and Amit Cohen (“False Flag”), who additionally penned one other authentic Series Mania 2020 essential competitors title, “No Man’s Land,” not within the Consumers’ Showcase reduce.

The Showcase additionally options, amongst 5 Worldwide Panorama world premieres had they screened in a theater at Series Mania: the Lionsgate-sold “Chilly Braveness,” wherein activists attempt to take down a ghastly populist politician performed by John Simm; “Operation Buffalo,” a crafted Australian interval spy thriller distributed by About Premium Content material; and weird Dutch action-thriller “Commandos,” a mainstream title represented by Lagardère Studios Distribution, wherein an upstanding former Dutch Particular Forces commander is focused for reprisal by an African warfare crime perpetrator.

Different Potential Standouts

Because the items of the Digital Forum lastly fall into place, so do extra buzzy titles: “Derby Lady,” a curler derby comedy taking part in Comedies and Coming Subsequent From France; France Televisions’ creative 1960-set fantasy thriller “Wonderland, the Lady from the Shore,” a reported standout in French Competitors; and psychological thriller “Karma Instances,” a challenge within the Digital Forum’s French-Israeli Co-Writing Residency penned by Nathanaël Guedj, “The Bureau” author Alexandre Smia and “Fauda” scribe Maayan Oz.

Coming Subsequent from Germany has simply added the Fremantle-sold “Deutschland89,” from Anna and Jörg Winger, and options “Wild Republic,” which has younger offenders creating a brand new republic within the excessive Alps. It’s produced by Munich’s Lailaps and “Babylon Berlin’s” X Filme for Telekom.



CREDIT: Adalbert & Cie

SERIES MANIA’S 2020 BUYERS SHOWCASE & DIGITAL FORUM

Title, creator, gross sales agent/broadcaster; WP: World premiere; EP: European Premiere; IP: Worldwide Premiere)

Worldwide Competitors

“Grownup Materials” (Lucy Kirkwood, U.Ok., Channel 4, WP).

“Cry Wolf” (Maja Jul Larsen, Denmark, DR Gross sales, WP)

“Dérapages (Inhuman Sources)” (Pierre Lemaitre, France, Arte France, Mandarin WP)

“Patria” (Aitor Gabilondo, Spain, HBO Europe, WP)

“Valley of Tears” (Amit Cohen, Ron Leshem, Daniel Amsel, Yaron Zilberman, Gal Zaid, Izhar Har-Lev, Israel, EndemolShine Israel, WestEnd Movies, WP)

Worldwide Panorama:

“22 July” (Sara Johnsen, Pål Sletaune, Norway, DRG)

“Behind the Door” (Eriko Shinozaki, Japan, Wow)

“Commandos” (Oscar Van Woensel, Boudewijn Rosenmuller, The Netherlands, Lagardère Studios Distribution, WP)

“Chilly Braveness” (David Joss Buckley, Brendan Foley, Finland, Belgium, Eire, UK, Lionsgate, WP)

“The Cursed” (Yeon Sang-ho, South Korea, CJ. Leisure, Korea)

“La Jauría (The Pack)” (Sergio Castro, Enrique Videla, Lucía Puenzo, Chile, Fremantle, Fabula)

“Fortunate Day” (Daniel Vega, Diego Vega, Peru, Onza Distribution, EP)

“Regular” (Lior Dayan, Asaf Korman, Israel, HOT, WP)

“Operation Buffalo” (Peter Duncan, Tanya Phegan, Australia, About Premium Content material, WP)

“Skinny Ice” (Lena Endre, Søren Stærmose, Sweden, Greenland, Iceland, Banijay Rights)

“Unchained” (Joseph Madmony, Tamar Kay, Davd Ofek, Israel, ADD Content material Company, EP)

“Wara” (Charli Boleti, Niger, Senegal, France, Movie & Image, WP)

“World on Fireplace” (Peter Bowker, U.Ok. ITV Studios (Sept. 2019)

French Competitors:

“Ils Etaient Dix (They Had been Ten)” (Bruno Dega, Jeanne Le Gouillou, France, Federation Leisure, WP)

“Parlement” (Noé Debré, France, France TV Distribution, WP)

“Romance (Wonderland, the Lady from the Shore)” (Hervé Hadmar, Mediawan Rights, WP)

Made within the USA:

“Briarpatch” (Andy Greenwald, NBC Common Worldwide Distribution)

Particular Screening:

“Complete Management,” (Darren Dale, Rachel Griffiths, Miranda Pricey, Australia, Keshet Worldwide)

Midnight Comedies:

“Defending the Responsible,” (Kieron Quirke, U.Ok., BBC Studios)

“Derby Lady,” (Nikola Lange, Charlotte Vecchiet, France TV Distribution)

“Drama,” (Dani Amor, Spain, RTVE)

“Intelligence,” (Nick Mohammed, U.Ok., NBCUniversal & Sky Studios)

“Tu Preferes,” (France, Lise Akoka, Romane Guéret, France, Arte TV)

“Upright,” (Chris Taylor, Australia, Foxtel, Sky Atlantic)

“All the things’s Gonna Be Okay,” (Josh Thomas, U.S.A., Avalon Distribution)

Additional Featured Series

“Albatros,” (Wannes Destoop, Dominique van Malder, Belgium, Wild Bunch TV, WP)

“Amarres,” (Fernanda Eguiarte, Mexico, Turner Latin America, WP)

“Blackout,” (Bas Adriaensen, Geert Verbanck, Philippe de Schepper, Belgium, Lagardere Studios Distribution)

“Bones,” (Nikola Pejakovic, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, RTS, WP)

“Dani Who?” (Rodrigo Ordoñez, Mexico, Viacom Worldwide Studios, ViacomCBS)

“Hope,” (Aleksey Trotsuk, Eldar Velikoretsky, Russia, Yellow, Black & White WP)

“Love Me,” (Josephine Bornebusch, Sweden, Warner Bros. Worldwide)

“My Funeral,” (Jón Gunnar Geirdal, Ragnar Eypórsson, Iceland, Siminn Premium S-VOD, WP)

“Peacemaker,” (Eriikka Etholén-Paju, Johanna Enasuo, Finland, Spain, Germany, ReInvent Studios, WP)

“Second Name,” (Carla Faour, Julia Spadaccini, Brazil, Globo)

“The Financial institution Hacker,” (Kristof Hoefkens, Maarten Goffin, Belgium, Belgium, Purple Arrow Studios Worldwide)

“The Commons,” (Shelley Birse, Australia, Sony Photos Tv)

“The Secret She Retains,” (Helen Bowden, Jason Stephens, Australia, DCD Rights)

“Victoria Small,” (Erika Halvorsen, Mara Pescio, Anita Accorsi, Martin Vatenberg, Argentina, Viacom Worldwide Studios, ViacomCBS)

Co-Professional Pitching Classes

“The Abduction of Yossele Shuchmacher” (Moshe Zonder, Eran Riklis, Israel, Germany, U,Ok., Belgium, U.S,; Topia Communications, United King Movie)

“The Black Girl” (Hélène Duchateau, Belgium, France, Germany, AT-Prod, Zeitsprung Photos)

“Casa Women” (Laïla Marrakchi, France, The Movie TV, Federation Leisure)

“Döppelganger” (Jesica Arán, Spain-Argentina, AVI Movies)

“My First Household” (Maya Zaydman, Ori Sivan, France, Israel; Haut et Courtroom, Quiddity)

“Frozen Land” (Russia, Sergey Kaluzhanov, Alexander Rodnyansky, Sergey Melkumov, Non-Cease Productions )

“Good Individuals” (Stéphane Bergmans, Benjamin d’Aoust, Matthieu Donck Belgium, France, Hélicotronc, La Unité de Manufacturing)

“The Island,” (Anders August, Alexander Rumelin, Germany-U.Ok., Producers at Work, All3Media)

“Life and Destiny” (Adapting the novel of Vasily Grossman; U.Ok., Poland, Cosmopolitan Photos, Clerkenwell Movies, Apple Movie)

“A Marriage” (Giacomo Bendotti, Italy, Indigo Movie)

“Play of Mirrors (Velazquez in Rome)” (Pedro Barbero, Spain, Vertice 360)

“Submarine” (Ran Tellem, Mariano Baselga, Marcos Bernstein, Brazil-Spain, Globo, The Mediapro Studio)

“Tahrir,” (Ariel Benbaji, Anat Gafni, Sahar Shavit, Israel, Artza Productions, Sure Studios)

“Transitniki,” (Rohfilm Manufacturing facility, Germany)

“Turbo” (Milica Zivanovic, Matthias Nerlich, Milan Stojanovic, Milan Strojanovic, Matthias Nerlich, Serbia, Sense Manufacturing)

“Underground” (JP Sili, Norway, Anagram Norway)

Carte Blanche: Quebec:

“My Son,” (Anne Boyer, Michel d’Astous, Canada, TVA Movies, Quebecor Content material)

“422,” (Benoit Lach, Vincent Lafortune, Canada, HG Distribution)

“Cerebrum,” (Richard Blaimert, Canada, CBC, Radio-Canada)

“Outbreak,” (Annie Piérard, Bernard Dansereau, Étienne Piérard Dansereau, Canada, Sphere Media Worldwide, Quebecor Content material)

“Fragile,” (Serge Boucher, Canada, CBC, Radio-Canada Distribution)

Coming Subsequent From France:

“Voltaire in Love,” (Alain Tasma, Georges-Marc Benamou, Henri Helman, France Télévisions)

“Derby Lady,” (Nikola Lange, Charlotte Vecchiet, France TV Distribution)

“Stalk,” (Simon Bouisson, Jean-Charles Paugam, Victor Rodenbach, France TV Distribution)

Coming Subsequent From Germany:

“Deutschland89,” (Anna Winger, Jörg Winger, Fremantle Worldwide)

“Wild Republic,” (Jan Martin Scharf, Arne Nolting, Klaus Wolfertstetter, Beta Movie)

“MaPa,” (Alexander Lindh, Beta Movie)

Pictured: “Amarres”