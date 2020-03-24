Series Mania: French-Israeli Writing Residency Delivers Five Projects

On Wednesday, Series Mania hosts digital shows of drama collection initiatives developed throughout a writing residency attended by 12 writers from France and Israel, whose credit embrace main exhibits like “The Bureau,” “Fauda” and “Braquo.”

The week-long residency, initiated by France’s CNC and Israel’s Gesher Multicultural Movie Fund, was supervised by Italian scriptwriter Stefano Sardo and Israeli writer-producer Yoram Mandel. Five initiatives have been chosen for Series Mania.

Espionage thriller “The Loyalists” by Alix Deniger and Eran B.Y., facilities on two brokers from rival intelligence companies – a devious Israeli household man and a simple French women’ man. They’re pressured to cooperate in a complicated operation to seduce and manipulate a Syrian scientist and his secret mistress – the Syrian protection minister’s daughter – to be able to stop a organic assault on Israel.

Deniger is a serving police commander, with 34 years of expertise, together with 11 years working in anti-terrorist intelligence. He labored as a script advisor on “The Tunnel” and as a co-writer on “Braquo.” He’s now growing three TV exhibits: one about Muslim law enforcement officials, one other on the creation of the GIGN, France’s elite police unit; and a 3rd on a paparazzi’s company.

Eran B.Y. created and wrote animated collection “Sheryl Holmes,” was lead author of the youth collection “Tichon Ha-Shir Shelanu 2,” and created and produced web collection “Restart.” Film credit embrace household journey “Little Heroes,” and crime drama “The Purple Hood Setup.” He additionally wrote and directed miniseries “If and When” and the movie “Marrying Myself.”

Drama collection “In 1942,” by Julie Anna Grignon and Hagit Saad, follows three feminine holocaust survivors at three totally different cut-off dates; the three tales are puzzle items that kind a much bigger story. The collection represents a recent tackle holocaust remembrance.

Grignon wrote for a number of French TV exhibits, together with “L’Artwork du Crime,” “Double Je” and “Balthazar.” She’s growing two of her personal TV collection – “Rewind” and “(Each) Lady” – and is engaged on a comedy podcast for movie lovers known as “2 Heures de Perdues.”

Saad has labored as a screenwriter on varied Israeli tv exhibits, together with season Three of “False Flag.” She has additionally been growing her personal TV present, “To the Moon and Again,” and a characteristic movie “Nonetheless.”

Dramedy “Away Sport,” written by Perl Samama and Roman Rozengurt, facilities on Veronica, a lonely inexperienced activist who inherits a nugatory soccer staff. In want of cash for her animal shelter, she has to make the staff profitable, regardless of her stepmother’s makes an attempt to promote it. Making use of her information of animal conduct to soccer technique would be the solely likelihood Veronica has received.

Screenwriter and script coordinator Samama wrote and produced her first play on the age of 19. After college, she labored in Israel with Artomas Manufacturing, France with Scarlett Manufacturing, and Australia with Unicorn Movies.

Rozengurt studied neuropsychology earlier than switching to writing for TV and movie, principally comedy and animation collection. His finest recognized initiatives are “Alisa Is aware of What to Do!” and “Fixies.” For the previous three years, he has run his personal manufacturing firm and created a number of web-series.

Psychological thriller “Karma Instances,” written by Nathanaël Guedj, Alexandre Smia and Maayan Oz, follows a French medical scholar, trying to find his twin sister who disappears in Goa, after quitting her army service in Israel. “On a journey by Israel’s damaged era of ex-soldiers, he should get misplaced to be able to discover her,” based on a press release.

Smia was a author on season four of the TV collection “The Bureau,” and is co-creator of felony anthology “A French Case.” Smia and Guedj co-wrote comedy movie “Si tu vois ma mère,” and are co-writing one other comedy, “Je suis ton père.” Ozwas a author on season Three of “Fauda,” and wrote characteristic movie “Baumschlager.”

“Homesick,” by Justine Kim Gautier, Ayelet Yahia and Merav Shaked, is a romantic comedy about Tali, a younger Israeli Francophile who’s satisfied that she was born in Israel slightly than France by mistake. “When she will get a job as a Hebrew trainer in Paris, she packs her beret, her damaged French and her Israeli perspective, and units off to overcome town with out letting actuality get in her manner,” based on a press release.

Gautier labored for TF1 on scripted drama and preschool animated collection. She is now engaged on a collection for Elephant Story and France 3, and is growing “Coup de Foudre” with Patafilm. Yahia is a TV collection editor for Keshet and Reshet. Yahia and Shaked developed “Homesick” as part of Shaked’s screenwriting lab. Shaked is the co-creator and author of the Israeli drama collection “Castles within the Sky.”