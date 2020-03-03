Series Mania Organizers Confirm Drama Event to “Go Ahead as Planned”

The organizers of Series Mania have stated the worldwide TV drama occasion will go forward in France this month, regardless of the coronavirus risk.

Set to happen from March 20-28 within the northeastern French metropolis of Lille, Series Mania stated it didn’t fall into the class of gatherings of greater than 5,000 folks in a confined area that had been forbidden by the French authorities over the weekend.

In a briefing observe titled, ‘The Series Mania Competition And Discussion board Will Go Ahead,’ the occasion stated: “Given the viewers capacities and attendance figures for pageant areas, together with film theaters, the Nouveau Siècle auditorium, Lille Grand Palais, the Tri Postal, and so forth, all occasions comprising the Series Mania Competition and Discussion board shall be going forward as deliberate.”

Series Mania added that hygiene and knowledge measures can be put in place, together with the supply of hand sanitizers throughout all pageant areas, and strengthened cleansing schedules for all public areas, together with screening rooms, convention rooms, eating areas, assembly factors and bogs.

Organizers additionally stated there can be particular notices relating to beneficial hygiene practices on the occasion, and particular coaching for its employees.

“We’re in shut and common contact with native and nationwide authorities to monitor how the state of affairs is evolving,” stated organizers. “As such, we shall be offering updates to contributors with regard to any measures launched by authorities as they’re introduced, and can totally adjust to stated selections.”

France has 191 confirmed instances of coronavirus, and three have died so removed from the illness.

“Narcos” showrunner Chris Brancato and “Godfather of Harlem” star Giancarlo Esposito, actors Carole Bouquet and Zabou Breitman, and the forged and crew behind the Canal Plus collection “The Bureau” are among the many many visitors of honor set to attend this yr’s occasion.

Series Mania is ready to showcase worldwide scripted dramas from 25 completely different nations together with Chile, Peru, Niger, Senegal and South Korea alongside excessive profile productions from the U.S., U.Ok. and France.

Among the many 38 productions world premiering in Lille, the BBC/TVNZ literary adaption “The Luminaries” will play as opening collection.

Reed Midem, the organizer of TV convention and market MipTV, stated Monday it’s “monitoring the state of affairs” after the French authorities banned indoor gatherings of greater than 5,000 folks. Final yr, 9,500 attended MipTV.