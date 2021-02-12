Series Mania Postpones 2021 Edition to Late August

Series Mania, the TV drama showcase held in Lille, France, is suspending its 2021 version to Aug. 26-Sept. 2 due to the pandemic. It’s the second time the occasion modifications dates. Series Mania was initially scheduled to happen in late March earlier than being pushed by two months to Might 28 to June 5.

The Series Mania Discussion board will run Aug. 30-Sept. 1. The version may have hybrid element with Series Mania Digital, the net platform, complementing the reside occasion for individuals who might not be ready to journey.

“We’re past grateful to the Hauts-de-France area and the town of Lille who’ve labored tirelessly to assist us safe these dates in August and September,” stated Rodolphe Belmer, Series Mania president.

“Everybody concerned is keenly conscious of the significance of Series Mania because the place the place tv collection start, in addition to the worth of an in-person bodily occasion. I can’t start to thank everybody sufficient, and simply as vital, I can’t wait to welcome everybody to Lille,” stated Belmer.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and common director of Series Mania, stated the brand new dates give the organizers the arrogance that they “can be ready to as soon as once more give attention to (their) authentic mission of bringing folks collectively in a pleasant, in-person networking atmosphere. And now, most of all, a protected and wholesome atmosphere thanks to the vaccine.”

“Of all industries, the leisure enterprise is at the start a folks enterprise and what higher approach to collect as soon as once more after many months of separation than to have a good time in Lille with face-to-face conferences, world premiere screenings, and rather more,” stated Herszberg.

Final 12 months’s Series Mania was was a full digital occasion due to the pandemic and the net platform was utilized by professionals to pitch collection and take part in panels. It was the primary massive occasion in Europe to announce and launch a digital market. The 2019 version of Series Mania, in the meantime, had gathered 3,000 delegates from around the globe in Lille.