Series Mania Project ‘A Marriage’ From Italy’s Indigo ‘Totally Different’ to ‘Marriage Story’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s Indigo Movie, the manufacturing firm behind Oscar-winner “The Nice Magnificence,” is in superior levels on a TV sequence for the worldwide market titled “A Marriage” that intends to put the narrative of a painful divorce involving custody of a kid below a microscope.

The six-episode sequence depicting an Italian couple named Anna and Enrico from a number of angles over the course of twelve years – beginning once they first intersect to the bitter authorized battle for custody of their son – is amongst initiatives to be pitched through the Series Mania Digital Discussion board arrange following cancellation of the occasion’s 2020 bodily version in Lille, France, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Indigo companion Francesca Cima underlined that “A Marriage” is “completely totally different” from Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” and was conceived by younger Italian author Giacomo Bendotti prior to the Netflix drama being on anybody’s radar.

“After I noticed ‘Marriage Story’ in Venice, I drew a sigh of reduction,” stated Cima, noting that in contrast to the Baumbach pic the Indigo undertaking is “a bit like a thriller” wherein “we reconstruct what occurred [to the marriage], led by a social employee who is sort of like a detective.”

A key conceptual side of this present is that the whole lot Anna and Enrico learn about one another in addition to pictures, textual content messages, and emails “turns into a weapon to destroy the enemy” of their custody battle which performs out earlier than the divorce choose, in accordance to the synopsis

The narrative crisscrosses between the protagonists’ factors of view, in order that the viewer is supposed to tackle the position of the choose.

Bendotti has an in depth rapport with Indigo solid since penning the screenplay for Juliette Binoche-starrer “The Wait” directed by then first-timer Piero Messina that screened within the 2016 Venice competitors.

Cima stated that prior to the coronavirus pandemic Indigo was shut to securing a high Italian director for the sequence that has already drawn curiosity from a serious Italian broadcaster.

The plan was to begin taking pictures “A Marriage” within the fall of 2020 “although now the whole lot is held up,” she famous.