Series Mania Pushes Back Dates to Late Could, Early June

Series Mania, considered one of Europe’s greatest and most prestigious TV festivals, has pushed again its 2021 version by two months, setting new dates of Could 28 to June 5.

Remaining in Lille, northern France, the occasion’s business centerpiece, the Series Mania Discussion board, might be held on the Lille Grand Palais over June 1-3.

Series Mania was initially slated to run over March 19-27 subsequent yr. The Lille Dialogues, one of many Discussion board’s most anticipated occasions, becoming a member of political decision-makers and main business executives, will happen on June 1. Series Mania Digital, the net platform launched by the competition in March, will serve to complement the reside occasions, “particularly for individuals who should not have the option to journey,” Series Mania introduced Thursday.

The announcement was made by Rodolphe Belmer, president of Series Mania, and Laurence Herszberg, its founder and common director.

Belmer ascribed the later dates instantly to “ongoing uncertainly surrounding COVID-19. We imagine these dates within the hotter months of Could and June are the proper timeframe for Series Mania 2021,” he mentioned.

Dates, nonetheless, are a part of part of an occasion’s model. For its 2022 version, Series Mania will “return to its dates in March for which it has turn into identified,” Belmer commented.

With its late Spring berth, Series Mania has secured plum relationship actual property for its competition in a metropolis whose restricted lodge house and recognition as a conference heart makes any change of dates a big problem.

The brand new timeframe might be seen as one other signal of enthusiastic assist for the occasion from France’s Hauts-de-France area whose president, former minister Xavier Bertrand, in addition to Lille’s city corridor, goal to consolidate the area as considered one of Europe’s most vibrant regional audiovisual hubs. Series Mania is a already launching a bouquet of initiatives to turn into a year-round occasion, leveraging its model.

Final yr’s even noticed 3,000 delegates attend Series Mania in Lille which, when unspooling in Paris had been much more of a boutique occasion.

The brand new dates additionally imply Series Mania, as issues now stand, will start only a few days after the Cannes Competition, which is at present scheduled to happen over Could 11–22, and the Annecy Intl. Animation Competition, which has set dates of June 14-19.

“With this chance to transfer our annual in-person rendezvous to June for 2021, Series Mania might be within the coveted place slated between two different main worldwide occasions, Cannes Movie Competition and Annecy Competition. We’re amongst nice firm,” acknowledged Herszberg, including that she hoped that the 2021 version can be “greater and higher than ever.”

Scheduled to launch from March 20, Series Mania was the primary large occasion in Europe to announce and launch a digital market. The big query now’s whether or not now its date push-back with be the primary announcement in a stampede to seize the most secure late spring/summer season dates of 2021. Cannes Competition organizers have already arrange a contingency plan with native authorities to block out three separate units of dates in July and August ought to the version have to transfer again.