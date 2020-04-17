SeriesFest Reups with Shondaland, Introduces Exec Mentorship Program – Variety

SeriesFest is increasing its dedication to female-forward initiatives, renewing its partnership with Shondaland, introducing an Government Elevation Mentorship Program and presenting a live-streamed roundtable dialogue in regards to the present state of parity within the business, Variety has discovered completely.

Moreover, Christina YR Jun has gained the Ladies Writing Competitors, which comes from SeriesFest in partnership with Huge Swing Productions.

“We’re excited to broaden our initiatives and supply actual alternatives for minorities who’re nonetheless very a lot underrepresented within the tv panorama,” mentioned SeriesFest founders Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook in a joint assertion. “Whereas statistics are exhibiting an enchancment, there’s nonetheless an extended option to go. As two girls who’ve skilled challenges first-hand, we’ll proceed to place this dialog entrance and middle to boost consciousness, and most significantly, alternatives. We’re grateful to have such inspirational business leaders take part in our mission.”

SeriesFest and Shondaland are poised to launch the second cycle of the “Ladies Directing Mentorship,” a contest that’s designed to find aspiring feminine administrators and supply a launchpad for his or her careers. This started in 2018 and the recipient of the inaugural mentorship, Rachel Myers, went on to shadow director Tessa Blake on an episode of “Station 19,” Shondaland’s “Gray’s Anatomy” spinoff for ABC.

“The Ladies’s Directing Mentorship with SeriesFest and Shondaland was a full skilled immersion into the mechanism of how tv is made,” mentioned Myers. “Strolling step-by-step by the method with a seasoned director helming the ship from prep by shoot to the edit was a tremendous expertise. I’m very grateful to SeriesFest and Shondaland for opening the door for extra alternatives for girls administrators for TV and new voices in telling tales.”

To rejoice the success thus far, SeriesFest will maintain a watch social gathering a 3rd season episode of “Station 19” on April 22 at eight p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, adopted by a Q&A with showrunner Krista Vernoff.

Submissions for the brand new cycle will open that very same day and proceed by June 25. The winner, who shall be introduced in September 2020, will obtain the mentorship and a $5,000 stipend to make use of through the period of their mentorship.

New this 12 months is the Government Elevation Mentorship Program, which goals to diversify the panorama of tv’s prime choice makers by pairing individuals with influential leisure executives of colour, together with Administration CBM’s Cheri Barner, Rideback’s Elsie Choi, Zane Ryder Administration’s Terry Washington and impartial producer Chiké Okonkwo. Mentors for this system will select one mentee from a bunch of choose finalists to counsel for six months. Submissions are open till Could 26, and people chosen shall be introduced by the tip of June.

“Because the business continues to quickly evolve, the necessity for nice storytelling and nice storytellers stays the identical. The entire most impactful story-making that I’ve been a part of has occurred as a part of a neighborhood, and welcoming in new voices whereas nurturing them as they discover a footing is one thing that we should always all be very conscious of,” mentioned Okonkwo. “I’m excited to be a part of SeriesFest’s Government Elevation Mentorship Program, and stay up for assembly a few of tomorrow’s voices, right now!”

Additionally new this 12 months is the Creator Hangout: Deal with Feminine Filmmakers panel, which shall be live-streamed on April 23 at eight p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Ruthie Marantz, Annabel Essink, Misha Calvert, Rachel Myers, Milena Govich and Kate Chamuris are onboard to happen within the dialogue, which can happen on YouTube.

Jun gained the Ladies Writing Competitors with her authentic script “Jackpot” and can obtain a year-long improvement deal with Huge Swing Productions and a stay learn of her script with skilled actors.

“We’ve actually loved our collaboration with SeriesFest. We share a typical mission of embracing and uplifting feminine creators. Christina is a powerhouse expertise and we stay up for working with her on ‘Jackpot,’” mentioned Kyra Sedgwick, co-founder, Huge Swing Productions.

In accordance with “safer at dwelling” well being advisories, SeriesFest: Season Six will happen digitally this 12 months from June 18-24, however the seventh annual occasion will return to Denver in June 2021.