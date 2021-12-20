Serious accusation against the Premier League: “We were putting the health of the players at great risk”

This Sunday, Chelsea he drew goalless against Wolves after the Premier League rejected his request to postpone the match. The London team accumulate several positive cases of coronavirus within their squad, in addition to some injuries, but the league forced them to dispute their commitment, while other six games were postponed.

After the end of the game, coach Thomas Tuchel spoke at a press conference and warned that these kinds of decisions to adhere to the strict schedule are detrimental to footballers: “We were putting the health and safety of the players at great risk, both physically and because of Covid.” the German pointed out. “We can survive a game, but eventually we will pay the price, maybe we are already paying the price. I can’t compare with other games, it’s just our situation. Is not safe. We talk about protecting players and a safe environment, but it is not safe”.

The current Champions League champion could not line up Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner y Ben Chilwell, among others, for being infected and in turn suffered casualties from other of its stars such as Jorginho, Kai Havertz y Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who are recovering from various injuries.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the next test comes around and we have more positives. How should it stop if we sit on the bus and have dinner and just stay together like nothing happened? We were struggling with preparation because we had several consecutive days with positive Covid tests and then we traveled together for three hours with the team, had dinner together and had another positive test with Jorginho. People are worried because (the players) were on the same bus and had the same dinner. I don’t care much about the next matches. I am only concerned about the next tests and the health of the players, “he said.

Thomas Tuchel assured that the Premier League is not taking care of footballers (EFE)

Chelsea lined up 11 starters and six substitutes (two of them goalkeepers) to be able to comply with the minimum to not lose the points. Among those who added a few minutes was Mateo Kovacic, who had coronavirus last week. “We let Mateo play for 30 minutes one day after 10 days of Covid. We make him play, who is responsible for that? We have Kanté one training session, Chalobah with two training sessions and maybe another injury ”, insisted Tuchel.

This Monday there will be a meeting of the 20 Premier League clubs to decide how to continue, despite the fact that the league stands by the position that if a team has the minimum number of players available, it must show up.

The truth is that the fourth wave of coronavirus in the United Kingdom has produced record numbers of infections since the beginning of the pandemic and football campuses are not exempt. This date of the British tournament has only had four games, because the other six had to be suspended. Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss what actions to take to deal with the growing Covid crisis, with a busy schedule of matches over the Christmas and New Year period.

Britain announced a record number of cases for three days in a row last week, prompting the introduction of new regulations. Authorities reported 90,418 cases on Saturday, a slight drop on Friday, although weekend figures tend to be a bit lower.

With information from AFP

KEEP READING:

Real Madrid want to be galactic again: Dortmund confirmed their interest in Erling Haaland

The question that angered Marcelo Bielsa after the defeat against Arsenal

A former Atlético de Madrid player revealed Diego Simeone’s cabals: “I’ve never seen anything like it”

The intimate chat between Cristiano and Ferguson: Sir Alex’s paternal gesture and the wink about Ronaldo’s future as DT