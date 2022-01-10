Serious complaint by Djokovic’s mother against Australia: “My son is in prison and they don’t even give him breakfast”

Novak Djokovic is being held in an immigrant hotel awaiting the start of the hearing that will define his future (Reuters)

The conflict of Novak Djokovic in Australia has escalated to unthinkable dimensions and this week they have been carried out in Serbia several protests by fans of the world’s number 1 tennis player, who is being held in a hotel for refugees in Melbourne after his visa was rejected when he arrived in the oceanic country to play the first Grand Slam of the year. In this context, the athlete’s mother took the microphone in one of the marches and told how her son is doing.

Up to now, Diana he had always been silent and had been her husband Srdjan Djokovic, father of Novak, the one who had raised his voice to ask for the release of his son, whom he renamed “the Spartacus of the new world” a few days ago. The woman revealed that she was able to chat with her son while awaiting the start of the hearing that will define if the cancellation of his visa is legitimate or if he should be released to dispute the Australian Open, despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“(Djokovic) He decided to pursue justice and the truth that he is not guilty of anything. Yes, what he was supposed to do, he did. They found it necessary to lock him up. Where he is, he is not detained, but in prison. They don’t even give her breakfast! There is lunch, there is dinner and there is nothing for breakfast, ”Diana exclaimed in front of the group of Serbian fans who gathered in the center of Belgrade to demand his release, in statements released by the local news portal News.

Diana Djokovic during protests in Belgrade (Reuters)

It is worth remembering that after receiving the cancellation of your visa, the lawyers of Nole appealed that decision in a court of Australia so since then the winner of 20 tournaments Grand Slam he was held in a hotel for refugees. This building, known as “the hotel of terror” has received dozens of complaints from former guests who have claimed to receive rotten food and constant mistreatment.

For his part, the athlete’s father, SrdjanHe also took the microphone to speak to the followers of the number 1 in world tennis: “Nothing and no one can separate us. People, let’s be together, and that is the strength that Novak asks of you. Harmony and love. Greetings from the entire Novak family, from the Djokovic family, because you are all his family. Health!”.

The fight of Djokovic to overturn her visa cancellation and end her subsequent detention at a notorious Melbourne immigration center, culminates in a highly publicized online hearing in federal court that is scheduled to begin Monday at 10:00 a.m. (11:00 p.m. GMT). Sunday). The vaccine-skeptical Serbian star awaited the hidden showdown in the former Park Hotel, a five-story facility that houses some 32 immigrants trapped in Australia’s hard-line immigration system, some for years.

“Death to fascism” reads one of the banners during the march in favor of Novak Djokovic (Reuters)

With a week before the start of Australian Open On January 17, any delay could ruin the 34-year-old’s hopes of winning his 10th Melbourne crown and a record 21 Grand Slam titles. In an order released to the public on Sunday, the judge Anthony Kelly He said the one-day case will continue as scheduled, after rejecting a request from the government to postpone the session until Wednesday.

The Serb’s lawyers presented a 35-page document on Saturday arguing that his visa was unfairly canceled and should be reinstated, allowing him to compete. The team argued that the claim of Djokovic A positive PCR test on December 16, 2021 means you meet the criteria for a vaccine exemption under the guidance of Australia’s Immunization Advisory Body.

