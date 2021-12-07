Serious Sam 4 comes by surprise to Xbox Game Pass launch on Xbox Series X | S

Until now, Croteam’s first-person shooter was only available on PC and Stadia.

Although its premiere on consoles had been rumored in recent days, it was not until a few hours ago that Serious Sam 4 began to be available for download on Xbox Series X|S. Of course, at the moment the first-person shooter can only be enjoyed through the Xbox Game Pass subscription.

It is unknown if it is an error in the store or some kind of scoop of Microsoft’s service about this FPS so far released on PC and Stadia, although it can be purchased for 39.99 euros through a pack with the Serious Sam Collection, which It also includes Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter, and Serious Sam 3: BFE, with The Legend of the Beast and Jewel of the Nile expansions.

Nor has its launch been seen on PS5, where the FPS was registered a few days ago, so we will have to wait for an official statement from Croteam or Devolver.

With Serious Sam 4 Croteam wanted last year to bring back the classic formula of the franchise in the company of new additions to take its action to a level never before seen, which includes an unstoppable arsenal of weapons against endless hordes of enemies, either alone or in cooperative for four users.

In case you want to know more about video games, you can take a look at the analysis of Serious Sam 4 published in 3DJuegos, where colleague Alberto Pastor said the following: he has what it takes to satisfy any fan of gaming. old school action, but the lack of novelties and the repetitiveness of its fights keep it from the greatest of the genre, even in spite of its fun cooperative multiplayer.

From Xbox Game Pass they are used to giving this kind of surprises, with releases not included in their bimonthly announcements. The service, by the way, will confirm the landing of four video games for its PC version at the TGA 2021.

More about: Serious Sam 4 and Xbox Series X | S.