Serious Sam 4 is confirmed on Xbox Series and PS5 with a trailer: more action in the new generation

A few hours ago, its arrival on the Xbox platform was announced through its Game Pass service.

Serious Sam 4 is one of those old school shooters that would fascinate any lover of this genre. And it seems that now it opens even more the entrance door to new users, as Devolver Digital confirms the arrival of this frenzied title to PS5 and Xbox Series through Game Pass, although its inclusion in the Microsoft service came by surprise a few hours ago.

Serious Sam 4 had already been registered for PS5 in GermanyThe distributor has reported this news by publishing once again the launch trailer from Serious Sam 4, but with the final addition of PS5, Xbox Series and Xbox Game Pass as extra platforms. In this way, its dizzying action lands on the new generation of consoles for squeeze the full potential of these platforms, which will give us a show of shootings, blood and guts of all kinds.

However, this is not a surprise to the community either, as this shooter had recently been registered for PS5 in Germany. In this sense, Serious Sam 4 for next-gen consoles was a secret with voices that it just needed a final confirmation from Devolver Digital.

If you do not know what this adventure is about, think that it can be perfectly summarized with the following: gunshots, monstrous creatures and brutality mixed with good doses of madness. In our analysis of Serious Sam 4 we especially highlight its funny cooperative multiplayer, but we also warn that his repetitive combat takes him away from the greatest of the genre.