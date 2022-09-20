Serious traffic accident in Santiago de Cuba: there are at least 37 injured

A new traffic accident occurred in the municipality of Songo-La Maya, in Cuba (Twitter)

A massive accident that occurred this Tuesday in the Songo-La Maya municipality, in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba, left a balance of 37 woundedafter a truck carrying passengers overturned, according to what was reported by state media.

A preliminary report indicated that the truck overturned in a place known as El Piñón after leaving the highway, due to the unexpected taking of its path by another vehicle.

Among the wounded seven were reported as serious and they are admitted to the Saturnino Lora provincial hospital, the Cubadebate digital site specified.

Another four injured remain under observation at the Carlos J. Finlay polyclinic, where various specialists are evaluating their injuries, according to the director of that care center, Carlos Carrión.

In the first half of 2022 alone, 4,871 traffic accidents occurred in Cuba, an increase of 23% compared to those reported in the entire previous year, according to figures from the state National Road Safety Commission (CNSV).

The accident left at least 37 injured; 7 are in serious condition (Twitter)

The number of deceased and injured until June was 346 and 3,565respectively.

In an interview with the agency EFE In April of this year, the secretary of the CNSV, Reinaldo Becerra, said that a total of 8,354 accidents took place last year, with an increase of 8.32% (632) compared to 2020.

According to the CNSV, the main causes of accidents in Cuba are the driver’s inattention, failure to comply with the right of way and speeding.

Other factors that also have an impact are the poor state of the country’s highways – due to lack of maintenance – the age of the automobile fleet with vehicles over 50 years old, and the lack of driver education.

The serious accident this Tuesday took place on the same day that the Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marreroinaugurated in Havana the XIII International Nature Tourism Event, which will aim to diversify the island’s tourist offer.

The seven seriously injured are admitted to the Saturnino Lora provincial hospital (Twitter)

In the event, suspended for two years due to the covid-19 pandemic, personalities from 19 countries will participate, as well as different tour operators, according to its organizers. The purpose, as they pointed out, will be to promote ecological and adventure destinations in the country.

In this sense, Marrero pointed out that Cuba must leave behind the image of being only a “sun and beach” destination and that, to achieve this, it will have to “continue promoting” other formats, such as ecological tourism.

“We still have to improve on many things,” he admitted.

The Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García Grandapointed out that the country concentrates “all” its “energies” to “recover” pre-pandemic levels of international visitors and that ecotourism is a “world trend” that will help reach that goal.

The island government has set itself the goal of reaching 2.5 million visitors this year.

With information from EFE

Keep reading:

The number of Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans detained at the southern border of the United States skyrocketed in August

The Cuban dictatorship again arrested Berta Soler, the leader of the Ladies in White

Cuba: the repressive machinery does not stop