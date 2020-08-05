Seriously Single soundtrack: Every song played in the Netflix film

South African romcom Seriously Single landed on Netflix final Friday, starring Fulu Mugovhani as Dineo, a serial monogamist making an attempt to navigate her approach by way of the Johannesburg courting scene.

Dineo rapidly meets Lunga, who seems to be the man of her goals, however with the assist of her commitment-phobe finest good friend None (Tumi Morake), she quickly discovers that he isn’t the Prince Charming she thought he was.

Whereas Dineo and Noni’s antics play out, a soundtrack of South African social gathering anthems might be heard enjoying in the background, that includes the likes of Busiswa, Moonchild Sanelly and Zola.

Right here’s a whole checklist of all the songs on the Seriously Single soundtrack.

Seriously Single soundtrack

‘Sana Luma (That’s the Means Love is)‘ – Zola

‘Sheba’ – Fortunate Mahabele

‘Larger than the Day’ – Mickey Greene

‘Midnight Starring’ – DJ Maphorisa, Impolite Boyz & Distruction Boyz Feat. DJ Tira, Busiswa & Moonchild Sanelly

‘Dangerous Lady’ – Samukelo Mahlalela

‘Boys’ – Naomi ‘Narno’ Mashwama

‘Thando Lwethu (remix)’ – Thanbo Wayne Tserema

‘Stimela Sase Zola’ –Mbongeni Ngema

‘S’thandwa Sami (Down by the River)’ – Naomi ‘Narno’ Mashwama

‘Indoda Yami’ – Birdee

‘Iyeza’ – Nqobile ‘Billz’ Mkhatshwa

‘Too late for Sorry’ – Sizwe Osbourne Shakung

‘Stunning’ – Naomi ‘Narno’ Mashwama

Seriously Single forged

Seriously Single is led by Fulu Mugovhani – star of the award-winning 2015 film Ayanda – as Dineo and Tumi Morake – the first African lady to have her personal comedy set on Netflix – as Noni.

The film additionally stars Bohang Moeko as Lunga, Yonda Thomas as Max, Tiffany Barbuzano as Pam, Lihle Dhlomo as Gugu, Craig Jackson as Nick, Connie Chiume as Dineo’s Mother, Wayne Van Rooyen as Timothy.

Different roles embody Thabo Malema as Supply Man, Mpho Osei Tutu as Resort Receptionist, Mthunzi Ntoyi as Safety Guard, Kabomo Vilakazi as Pastor, Katleho Ramaphakela as Tebza, Mojak Lehoko as Membership Man and, after all, DJ Contemporary as Himself.

Seriously Single is accessible to stream on Netflix