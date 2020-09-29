Sero survey 2: 8.7 million people came into contact with corona, 1 in 15 have antibodies

new Delhi: The results of the second survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have come. According to this, 8.7 crore people in India have come in contact with Kovid-19. Along with this, anti-body has also been found in only 1 in 15 people. Sharing the information during the weekly press briefing of the Union Ministry of Health, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said that one of the 15 persons had been infected with Kovid-19 by August. Also Read – Better results of clinical trial of Ayurvedic medicine in treatment of Kovid 19

If seen as a percentage, the national spread was found to be 6.6 percent, which is several times more than the first round. In the first round, 0.73 percent of the population was found in contact with SARS-Cove-2 (Kovid-19). The findings also state that 7.1 percent of the adult population showed evidence of being infected with Kovid-19 in the past. Similar to the first round of sero-surveys, the most affected by infection were people between 18 and 45 years old, followed by those between 46 and 60 years old who have developed antibodies against Kovid-19.

The risk in urban slum settlements was twice that of non-slum areas and four times the risk in rural areas. According to the findings, urban slum settlements (15.6 percent) and non-slum areas (8.2 percent) had a higher risk of covid-19 infection compared to rural areas (4.4 percent). However, in the second round survey, the decrease in prevalence of infection per case was recorded, due to the increase in trials.

According to the data, 26–32 infections with the virus were detected per case reported by August (81–130 in May). The second round of sero-survey was also conducted as before. For the second round of the survey, a total of 700 villages in 70 districts and 21 districts of 21 states of the country were sampled from August 17 to September 22. Bhargava also said that the 5T strategy (test, track, trace, treat, technology) will be followed further, as a large part of the population is still susceptible to the deadly virus.