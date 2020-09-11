Sero survey: 69.4 percent of rural people corona infected, revealed in Sero survey

new Delhi: The SERO survey was recently conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in the country. Its results have come as shocking. According to the data revealed, 69.4 percent people have been infected in rural areas of the country. The infection positivity rate is 69.4 percent in the villages. Whereas in cities it is 15.9 per cent in slums and 14.6 per cent in urban clean settlements. Also Read – School Reopen: School opened in the midst of the havoc of Corona, picture of children studying ‘imprisoned’ in plastic tents is viral

According to the data, 43.3 percent of 18-45 year olds have been found positive in SERO testing. The lowest figures are of people over 60 years of age. Let us know that SERO survey was conducted in 700 villages and wards between 11 May to 4 June. This testing was done in 70 districts of 21 states of the country.

According to the results of the survey, 64 lakh people have been infected with Corona. Please tell that these figures are of the time when the lockdown was in force in the country. The survey samples were collected 28,000. 181 urban areas were also included in this testing. If you talk about SERO survey then it checks for antibodies in your body. In this case, if antibodies to corona are found in your body, it means that you have been cured by coming in contact with corona. Even if you have not been diagnosed or not treated.