Sero Survey Result: Results of sero testing, corona antibodies found in 29.1% people of Delhi

Sero Survey Result: Sero survey was once again done in the country. The statistics of sero testing this time are shocking. Because this time, 29.1 percent of people have been found in the body of the test, which is helpful in fighting corona. During this period, reports of 12,598 samples were submitted, after this it was revealed that 29.1 percent people of Delhi have developed antibodies in their body. Please tell that this number includes both children, men and women.

In 12,598 samples, 34.7 percent children under 18 were found to have an antibody. At the same time, antibodies have developed in 28.5 percent of people between 18-49 years old. Antibodies have been found in 31.2 percent of people over 50 years of age. At the same time, antibodies have developed in 28.3 percent of men and 32.2 percent of women. Let us know that earlier, a sero survey was done in Delhi between June 27 and July 5. 21,387 samples were taken in it. Of these, 23.4 percent people were found to have an antibody. Let us know that antibodies are seen in most women and children.

Let us know that people are tested under the sero survey, and antibodies are inside them. If antibodies are found in your body, it means that you have been infected with corona. Also, you have been cured by yourself or by treatment. It is obvious that whichever antibody is found in the body during sero testing. This means that the corona virus had arrived in that person's body. However, it is now fixed.