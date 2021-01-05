Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech issued a joint statement, saying – our vaccines are available for the whole world

corona vaccine in India: A day ago, Adar Poonawala, head of the Serum Institute of India, said that India would not allow the export of Oxford-AstraAnica’s Corona virus vaccine for several months. However, now a day after its statement, the CEO of the company has issued a clarification on Tuesday. Also Read – Pfizer Corona Vaccine Update: Pfizer again under suspicion, Death of health worker in Portugal, side-effects also seen in Finland-Bulgaria

Poonawala said on Twitter and said that all countries will be allowed to export vaccines. At the same time, he has issued a joint public statement to remove any misunderstanding regarding Bharat Biotech.

The Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech issued a joint statement on Tuesday. In their statement, both the vaccine manufacturers have said that their corona vaccine is available for all countries.

Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech said in a joint statement, “We are fully aware of the importance of vaccines for people and countries, we have pledged our joint pledge to provide global reach for our COVID-19 vaccines.” Repeat again. “