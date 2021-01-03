Serum Institute of India said – we are fully ready to provide corona vaccine in the country

Coronavirus Vaccine: KoviShield has been granted emergency use by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and now the Serum Institute of India (SII), regarding the Corona vaccine, said that in the coming weeks after getting approval from the Indian drug regulator Kovishield is ready to provide the vaccine in the country. Also Read – Vaccine Updates: WHO Reacts in Emergency Approval of Emergency Use of Corona Vaccine ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’

Pune-based vaccine-based company SII, along with Oxford University and AstraZeneca, has developed the Kovishield vaccine. The Drug Controller of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Kovishield and Bharat Biotech’s Kovaxin for limited emergency use. Also Read – Bharat Biotech joins 23,000 participants for trial after COVAXIN is approved for emergency use

Poonawala tweeted, “Happy New Year to all. Serum Institute of India has finally reaped the risks that it posed for vaccine storage. India’s first Kovid-19 vaccine ‘Kovishield’ is approved, safe, effective and ready for vaccination in the coming week. ” Also Read – After KoviShield and Kovaxin get approval from DCGI, PM says – this is a defining moment, support will be given in making Corona free India

The company has already prepared a stock of about five crore doses of the vaccine and by March next year, a target has been set to produce 10 crore doses every month. The emergency use of these two vaccines has been approved by DCGI based on the recommendations submitted by a Cavid-19 Thematic Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).