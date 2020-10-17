Serum Institute’s new update on Covid Vaccine – know where the vaccine trial has reached

Covid-19 Vaccine News: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. More than 74 lakh people have been infected with Corona virus in India and more than 1 lakh 12 thousand have lost their lives. Scientists are also working day and night in the country regarding Coronavirus Vaccine. It is expected that the Corona vaccine will be developed in the country at the end of the year or early next year. According to the Indian Express website, Dr. Suresh Jadhav, executive director of the Serum Institute, told that the country could get the corona vaccine by March next year. Please tell that. The Serum Institute itself is preparing the Oxford University vaccine in India along with the UK-based AstraZeneca. Also Read – Passengers found corona infected, Air India in Hong Kong, extension flights halted until 30 October

The Indian Express quoted Dr Suresh Jadhav as saying, 'Many companies are working fast in this direction. He told that two candidates are in the third phase trial, while another is in the second phase trial. Along with this, many more companies are also engaged in this effort.

On the other hand, World Health Organization Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said that a vaccine against Kovid-19 should be ready by the second quarter of next year. "We will start seeing results by January 2021 and the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 should be ready by the second quarter of 2021," he told The Indian Express.

At the same time, recently Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan had said that India is expected to get the corona virus vaccine (Covid-19 Vaccine) from more than one source early next year. Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that the corono virus vaccine is expected to be vaccinated in India early next year.

We’re expecting that early next year we should have vaccine in the country from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups are formulating strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country: Union Health Min during Group of Ministers meeting pic.twitter.com/M2G0QzNFxG – ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

He said, ‘We are hoping that by the beginning of next year we should have vaccines in the country from more than one source. During the meeting of the Group of Ministers, Harsh Vardhan said that our expert groups are preparing strategies to plan how to start the delivery of vaccines in the country. ‘

At the same time, earlier, Dr. Harsh Vardhan had told in Sunday Dialogue that the vaccine will be distributed first to the front line Corona Warriors in the country. Along with this, the Health Minister also warned the public for cold and festivals. He said that crowding and being careless during festival days can be quite dangerous.