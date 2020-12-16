‘Servant’ Renewed for Season 3 at Apple

“Servant” has been renewed for Season 3 at Apple forward of the Season 2 premiere.

Season 2 of the collection will drop on Apple TV Plus on Jan. 15, with new episodes dropping weekly. The ten-episode second season takes a supernatural flip with a darker future for all mendacity forward as Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed. The collection additionally stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, and Rupert Grint.

“With Leanne, it’s an ongoing reveal,” collection creator Tony Basgallop stated in an interview with Selection in January. “We don’t absolutely perceive who she is and the place she comes from, and her interpretation of who she is and the place she comes from might not essentially be the proper model.”

That is the newest Apple authentic collection to attain an early renewal. The alternate historical past area race drama “For All Mankind” was picked up for a 3rd season simply final week forward of its Season 2 debut in February.

“Servant” was created by Basgallop. He additionally govt produces together with M. Evening Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey additionally function govt producers.

That is additionally not the primary time “Servant” has been given an early renewal. The present was renewed for a second season forward of the Season 1 premiere, which occurred shortly after the launch of Apple TV Plus final November. The streamer beforehand gave early renewals to exhibits like “See” and “Dickinson.” Its flagship drama, “The Morning Present,” was initially ordered for two seasons when it was first introduced, with manufacturing ongoing on Season 2.