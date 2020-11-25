Services on many lines of Delhi Metro will be interrupted from Thursday to 2 pm on Thursday, read details

Delhi metro Due to the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march protest by the farmers, at the request of the police and to avoid overcrowding in view of the COVID, services will be resumed via loops from tomorrow morning to 2 pm tomorrow. After 2 pm, services will start on all lines till the end. Also Read – 26-year-old young doctor broke into battle against Corona, joined contract job in April

Regular services whole line no. 7, line no. 9, Service will be available in all sections of the airport and rapid metro line. The metro train services will be restored on all lines without any interruption and regular from 2 pm onwards.

In the information given by Delhi Metro, it has been told that in which sections of the lines will train services be available and in which lines the services will be interrupted.

Due to farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march protest, on request of Police & to avoid overcrowding in view COVID, services will be regulated tomorrow from resumption early in the morning till 2 PM through loops. After 2 PM, services will run on all lines from end to end: Delhi Metro pic.twitter.com/8mVOpsnXUU – ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

line 1-

Regular services Rithala to Dilshad Garden and Major Mohit Sharma from Rajendranagar to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Station

– No service will be available during this period from Dilshad Garden to Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar section of this line.

line 2: Samaypur Badli to Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya to Huda City Center section

– No service will be available in Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya section line during this period

Line 3/4:

Dwarka section 21 to Anand Vihar / New Ashok Nagar and Noida City Center to Noida Electronic City section

– No service will be available in this period for Anand Vihar to Vaishali and New Ashok Nagar to Noida City St section

Line-5:

Regular service on this line from Kirti Nagar / Inderlok to Tikri Kalan section

– Any service in this line during this period from Tikri Kalan to Brig. Hoshiar Singh will not be available for the section.

Line-6:

Regular services from Kashmiri Getty to Badarpur Border and Mewala Maharajpur to Raja Nahar Singh Section

In this line, no service will be available from Badarpur border to Mewala Maharajpur section.