SESAC’s Film/TV Music Winners Include Randy Newman, Christophe Beck

The Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC) went on-line Wednesday to announce its annual Movie & Tv Composer Awards, honoring music composers and publishers.

Among the many winners have been Christophe Beck for “Frozen II” and Randy Newman for his work on “Marriage Story” and “Toy Story 4.” The celebration happened on-line and honored music composers within the classes of movie, streaming media, cable tv, community tv and native tv.

“It’s been a very difficult 12 months for all music creators,” stated John Josephson, chairman-CEO of SESAC Rights Administration. “This 12 months, greater than ever, it’s necessary that we pause to acknowledge the excellence of our movie and tv composers. With out their excellent contributions to the inventive course of, the flicks and tv exhibits we love can be solely a shadow of what they’re. We’re past thrilled to honor our gifted composers and publishers and look ahead to celebrating their many accomplishments for years to return.”

“Movie and tv music is one of the best it’s ever been, because of our great composers,” stated Erin Collins, SESAC’s VP of movie, tv and creating media. Whereas we miss celebrating with them in particular person this 12 months, their unimaginable work continues and conjures up us all,”

SESAC was present in 1931 by Paul Heinecke on the precept that “music is the widespread denominator… a communications instrument that is aware of no language barrier”.

Awards recipients’ video speeches will be seen beneath:

The complete record of honorees is beneath:

FILM

Christophe Beck: “Frozen II”

The Newton Brothers (Andy Grush): “Dr. Sleep”

The Newton Brothers (Taylor Stewart): “Dr. Sleep”

Randy Newman: “Marriage Story,” “Toy Story 4”

Daniel Lopatin: “Uncut Gems”

STREAMING MEDIA



Andy Grush

Bruce Miller

Christophe Beck

Christopher Tyng

Danny Lux

Gabriel Mann

Jason Derlatka

Jon Ehrlich

Matt Mariano

Taylor Stewart

CABLE Tv



Ben Zebelman

Bruce Miller

Christophe Beck

Christopher Tyng

Craig Sharmat

Danny Lux

Dennis C. Brown

Devin Powers

Donnie Johnston

Jeff Garber

John Swihart

Phil Shiny

Richard Bowers

NETWORK Tv



Andrew Growcott: “Card Sharks”

Danny Lux: Gray’s “Anatomy, Manifest,” “The Good Spouse”

David Dachinger: “PGA Tour Golf”

Evan Frankfort: “The Champion Inside,” “The Voyager with Josh Garcia,” “Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer,” “Innovation Nation,” “Client 101,” “Vets Saving Pets,” “Dr. Chris Pet Vet,” “Pet Vet Dream Staff,” “The Inspectors,” “Tails of Valor,” “Wilderness Vet”

François Hasden: “48 Hours”

Gabriel Mann: “A Million Little Issues,” “Trendy Household”

Guillermo Brown: “The Late Late Present with James Corden”

Hagar Ben Ari: “The Late Late Present with James Corden”

Jason Derlatka: “The Resident”

Jon Ehrlich: “The Resident”

Michael Egizi: “CBS Promos”

Paul Buckley: “Odd Squad”

Sean Motley: “The Voyager with Josh Garcia”

Steven Scalfati: “The Late Late Present with James Corden”

Tim Mosher: “Card Sharks”

Tim Younger: “The Late Late Present with James Corden”

Trevor Howard: “The Inspectors”

5 Hundred South Songs: “Gray’s Anatomy,” “A Million Little Issues”

Fox Tunes Inc: “Trendy Household, ” “The Resident”

FRC Music Publishing: “Odd Squad”

Melywork Music: “48 Hours”

Music Field Road: “Card Sharks”

Should See Music: “Late Evening with Seth Meyers”

Radical Rob Tunes: “PGA Tour Golf, “”Golf on CBS”

Songfair Inc: CBS Promos, “The Late Late Present with James Corden”

Warner Hollywood Music LLC: “Manifest”

Zoo to You Music: Client 101, Did I Point out Invention?, Dr. Chris Pet Vet, Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Hidden Heroes, Hope within the Wild, Innovation Nation, Journey with Dylan Dreyer, Fortunate Canine, Pet Vet Dream Staff, Tails of Valor, The Champion Inside, The Inspectors, The Open Street with Dr. Chris, The Voyager with Josh Garcia, Vets Saving Pets, Wilderness Vet

LOCAL Tv

Bob DeMarco: “Additional,” “The Medical doctors”

David Catalano: “Maury”

Dennis C. Brown: “Two and a Half Males”

Devin Powers: “{Couples} Court docket with the Cutlers,” “Paternity Court docket,” “Whacked Out Sports activities”

Evan Frankfort: “Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin”

Fernando Corona: “Suelta la Sopa”

Gabriel Mann: “Trendy Household”

Glenn Sherman: “Maury”

John Swihart: “How I Met Your Mom”

Mauricio Arriaga: “Sin Tu Mirada”

Michael Egizi: “DailyMailTV,” “Dr. Phil,” “The Medical doctors,” “Leisure Tonight,” ” Additional,” “Scorching Bench,” “Inside Version,” “Rachael Ray”

Paul Buckley: “2 Broke Ladies”

29 New Tunes Publishing: “The Medical doctors”

AND Syndicated Productions Inc: “Additional”

Anthem Take a look at Imaginative and prescient Music: “The King of Queens”

Starting to Roar: “{Couples} Court docket with the Cutlers,” “Paternity Court docket”

Fox Tunes Inc: “How I Met Your Mom,” “Trendy Household, “”White Collar”

Jillian DVG Music: “Maury”

ME6121 Publishing: “Dr. Phil”

Musica Telemundo: Noticiero Telemundo, “Suelta la Sopa”

ole TV Avenue Music: “The Goldbergs”

Songfair Inc: “DailyMailTV,” “Dr. Phil,” “The Medical doctors,” “Leisure Tonight,” “Face the Reality,” “Scorching Bench,” “Rachael Ray”

Sony ATV Sounds LLC: “Jeopardy!”

Soundcast Music: “Despierta America”

Warner Hollywood Music LLC: “2 Broke Ladies,” “Two and a Half Males”

Whack Two Publishing: “Whacked Out Sports activities”

Zoo to You Music: “Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin”