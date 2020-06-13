‘Sesame Avenue,’ CNN Teach Kids About Coronavirus in Second Town Hall – Variety

CNN hosted a second city corridor on Saturday in partnership with “Sesame Avenue.” This time, CNN anchor Erica Hill and CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta taught children and their households about coronavirus by way of classes from beloved “Sesame Avenue” characters and particular friends, together with gold medal-winning Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez and Baltimore Metropolis Public Colleges CEO Sonja Santelises.

All through the hour-long particular, Cookie Monster defined why it’s not a good suggestion to share meals, Elmo inspired children to put on their masks in public regardless that they’ll’t see coronavirus, the Rely taught easy methods to hold a six-foot distance from others and the entire forged paid tribute to well being staff in a brand new track.

Biles and Hernandez stopped by the city corridor to provide recommendation on easy methods to keep energetic whereas at house, however emphasised that it’s necessary to do issues that make you cheerful throughout such a traumatic and remoted time.

“Simply attempt to keep constructive,” Hernandez stated. “I do know proper now all the things feels prefer it’s the other way up, so discover issues that make you’re feeling good and make you cheerful, whether or not that’s figuring out, attempting to discover ways to prepare dinner, watching your favourite TV exhibits, music or connecting with your pals.”

Massive Fowl and youngsters throughout the nation had necessary questions for Santelises about going again to high school and what may be totally different this educational 12 months.

“We’re excited about how the area in the classroom must be totally different, how we are able to hold teams of scholars collectively in smaller teams,” Santelises stated. “It could additionally appear like not all people coming to high school on the identical day, however I believe what shall be necessary is also that college students get an opportunity to nonetheless be with their academics and nonetheless have the chance to study.”

Some dad and mom expressed concern that their youngsters haven’t been studying as a lot as they need to throughout quarantine, however Santelises reassured them that this shall be considered earlier than going again to high school.

“All dad and mom ought to know that we understand this has been a difficult time for households,” Santelises stated. “So one of many issues that we’re taking a look at as educators is how can we be sure that we get the suitable sense of the place children are in phrases of how they’re feeling after they come again to high school, but additionally the place their expertise are.”

Santelises additionally had a message for kids who could also be feeling scared to return.

“It’s okay to be just a little scared,” Santelises stated. “I believe all of us are scared every now and then, however we’re working to just be sure you are as protected as attainable, and I wager while you see a few of your pals at a distance, a few of that concern will go away.”

